Fulham star told to reject Jurgen Klopp advances as Liverpool ‘work on agreement’ for January

Antonee Robinson has been told to snub Liverpool in January amid reports the Reds are ‘working in the hope of striking an agreement’ with Fulham for their full-back.

The Reds are looking at signing a new left-back in the winter window with both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas struck down by injury, leaving Joe Gomez to play out of position to fill the void.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been without Robertson since October, with a shoulder injury keeping him out, and Tsimikas – who was filling in admirably for the Scot – was recently ruled out after a coming together with Bukayo Saka saw him break his collarbone.

The Arsenal attacker apologised for his role, despite obviously not injuring him deliberately.

In any case, Tsimikas’ injury leaves Liverpool without a fit senior left-back in the squad. While Joe Gomez has filled in since the injury to the Greek defender, Klopp clearly wants a natural left-back instead.

According to 90min, the Reds have ‘reached out to Fulham’ to to discuss a deal for Robinson. It’s said the American is ‘open to moving to Anfield’ and Liverpool are ‘working in the hope of striking an agreement’ with the Cottagers.

But former Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson has urged Robinson to reject the move, as the 26-year-old will not be playing regularly when Robertson and Tsimikas return.

He told GGRecon: “I think Joe Gomez is doing well for Liverpool at left-back at the moment and it’s helpful for him that the rest of the team is playing well too. However, it’s unfortunate that they have both their left-backs out injured, but to sign a player to do a job for maybe six weeks or so is something which I don’t believe is necessary.

“I believe the move would appeal to Robinson, but he may not be playing regularly in six weeks’ time if this move were to happen in January. If I was him, I would prefer to be playing regularly at Fulham and see the season out there. He can weigh up his options in the summer instead if a move is something that he wants.”

