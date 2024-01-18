Fulham submit £35m ‘offer’ for Liverpool, Arsenal-linked Brazil international with ‘terms’ already ‘agreed’

According to reports, Fulham have submitted a bid for Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade, who has previously been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal.

Andre emerged as a target for Liverpool during last year’s summer transfer window as the Premier League giants attempted to overhaul their midfielder.

The Brazil international emerged as a potential replacement for Fabinho, who left Liverpool in the summer to join the Saudi Pro League.

A move to Liverpool looked likely at one stage but Jurgen Klopp’s side ended up spending over £200m to bring in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominic Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

With Liverpool yet to sign a natural replacement for Fabinho, Andre has continued to be linked with the club in recent months but Arsenal reportedly joined the race to sign him.

Despite this, it’s been made clear in recent weeks that Fulham are the midfielder’s most likely destination as a ‘verbal agreement’ was reached at the start of this month.

Fluminense were always keen to retain Andre until the end of 2023 and he played a vital role for the Brazilian outfit as they won last year’s Copa Libertadores.

With that trophy now in the bag, Fluminense are open to cashing in on their prized asset this month and journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Fulham have now submitted an official bid.

Jacobs tweeted: “Fulham have made a £30m+£5m offer to Fluminense for midfielder Andre.

“Fulham CEO Alistair Mackintosh already agreed terms with Andre last year having travelled for the Copa Libertadores Final.”

Earlier this month, Jacobs claimed the Andre transfer “could potentially hinge on” Joao Palhinha.

“Club CEO Alistair Mackintosh held face-to-face talks in November and Andre has already verbally agreed to terms. Fluminense want around £30m, but are resigned to losing Andre,” Jacobs tweeted.

“Signing Andre could also potentially hinge on Palhinha departing. Although Bayern haven’t yet met a fresh move, still understand Fulham expect them to rekindle interest.

“Arsenal admire Palhinha but not the price tag making anything in January difficult. And as revealed last month, Liverpool not in the race.”

Towards the end of last year, journalist Dean Jones claimed Palhinha is a player Liverpool “could do with”.

“I’m surprised Liverpool haven’t already made their move on Palhinha if they were going to do it,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“They’ve had their eye on him for the past year and it seems very clear to me that Palhinha is a player that they could do with.

“If Palhinha was playing number six for Liverpool, I think that they would have a much better chance of going on to win the league this season than they would without him.

“Certainly when you see Alexis Mac Allister having to play that role, there doesn’t seem to be a defined person right now at Liverpool who can play that role.”