According to reports, Fulham are interested in signing Bundesliga top scorer Serhou Guirassy amidst reports he has a ‘cut-price’ release clause in his Stuttgart contract.

Guirassy has been in red-hot form for Stuttgart since joining the German club from Rennes in the summer transfer window.

In eight Bundesliga games, the Malian striker scored a ridiculous 14 goals.

He already has two hat-tricks and three braces, which is why Stuttgart are second in the German top flight with seven wins from their opening eight fixtures.

Last term, Stuttgart had four different managers and finished 16th in the Bundesliga, meaning they only stayed up via the relegation play-off, beating Hamburg 6-1 on aggregate.

Current manager Sebastian Hoeneß took charge on April 3 and only lost one in seven league matches to finish the 22/23 season, so he is not still in a job all because of Guirassy’s goalscoring heroics.

Unsurprisingly, there is interest coming from the Premier League, with a number of clubs interested in signing a striker when the winter transfer window opens.

It was reported earlier this month that Tottenham are ‘keeping an eye on’ the 27-year-old and it has now been claimed that Fulham are also interested.

Reported on Monday by Sky Germany correspondent Florian Plettenberg, Guirassy has a shock release clause in his Stuttgart contract worth ‘less than 20 million euros’.

Plettenberg says, however, that the striker does not want to move clubs in January with a transfer ‘planned at the earliest for the following summer’.

Despite the player’s stance, Fulham want to bring him to the Premier League, according to the Evening Standard.

This report says the release clause in question is worth a little over £15million and the Cottagers ‘have identified him as a potential transfer option’.

‘A host of bigger clubs’ are expected to provide some stiff transfer competition and other options being ‘tracked’ are Genk’s Gift Orban, Southampton’s Carlos Alcaraz and Sporting’s Geny Catamo.

Marco Silva is in dire need of a new striker after selling Aleksandar Mitrovic to Al-Hilal in the summer.

Fulham banked £50m in the sale of the Serbian striker and summer signing Raul Jimenez has failed to hit the ground running at Craven Cottage.

The Mexican striker has not scored in nine appearances this term and Silva’s side have only scored eight goals in the Premier League.

Only four teams (Crystal Palace, Burnley, Bournemouth, and Sheffield United) have scored fewer Premier League goals than the Cottagers in 2023/24.

