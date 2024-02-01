Fulham transfer: Ambitious deadline day move for ex-West Ham star fails as Silva sweats on Broja

Fulham have failed in a loan bid for former West Ham star Sebastien Haller.

Former West Ham United forward Sebastien Haller is to remain with Borussia Dortmund despite a loan approach from Fulham, it has been claimed.

Fulham are set to be among the busiest clubs on transfer deadline day, with manager Marco Silva keen to strengthen his attacking options in the second half of the Premier League season having sold star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to Saudi Arabia club Al Hilal last August.

The London club also lost Raul Jimenez, a summer signing from Wolverhampton Wanderers, to a hamstring complaint during Tuesday’s goalless draw with Everton.

The Cottagers have been heavily linked with a move for Chelsea forward Armando Broja, with reports claiming the two clubs are edging closer to a loan with an obligation to make the move permanent in the summer.

Suggestions on Thursday morning, meanwhile, indicated that Fulham have approached Lyon over a £30million move for creative midfielder Rayan Chekri, with the move likely to hinge on the French club’s hopes of securing a loan deal for West Ham winger Said Benrahma.

Benrahma is currently travelling to Lyon to undergo a medical before finalising his switch, yet there are suggestions that Fulham could yet hijack the Algerian’s move to the French club.

Fulham’s interest in Benrahma comes after the club were reportedly knocked back in an attempt to secure the services of ex-West Ham striker Haller on loan until the end of the season.

A report by The Athletic has claimed that Fulham approached Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday evening with a view to taking Haller on loan, with the Bundesliga club giving the Cottagers permission to speak to the player.

However, Haller – currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast – “had no desire” to explore a move away from the Westfalenstadion.

Haller had an unproductive spell at West Ham between 2019 and 2021, scoring just 14 goals in 54 appearances before leaving for Ajax three years ago.

The 29-year-old excelled in his time in the Netherlands, scoring 47 goals in 66 games before securing a switch to Dortmund in the summer of 2022.

Haller returned to professional football last year after being diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2022 and has failed to score in 11 league appearances so far this season.

The Athletic also reports that former Tottenham Hotspur loanee Carlos Vinicius could leave Fulham on deadline day, having attracted interest from Augsburg and Real Betis.

Vinicius arrived at Fulham from Benfica for £4.25m in September 2022, but has struggled to make an impact at Craven Cottage.