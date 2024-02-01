Fulham transfer: Approach made for £30m Lyon star as Silva targets deadline day additions

Fulham have approached Lyon with a view to signing creative midfielder Rayan Cherki for a deal worth £30million, it has been claimed.

Despite only turning 20 last year, Cherki already has huge experience having made 123 appearances for Lyon since emerging from the club’s youth academy.

The France under-21 international has registered 15 goals and 19 assists in total for Lyon, including three assists from 19 Ligue 1 games so far this season.

Cherki has been monitored by Premier League clubs for some time, with the youngster linked with moves to Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United last year.

And Fulham have reportedly made their move as the clock tick towards Thursday night’s transfer deadline, with the Mail reporting that the Cottagers have made contact with Lyon over Cherki.

READ MORE: Best, worst and ‘who the hell?’ of every January transfer deadline day

With Lyon struggling on the pitch this season – currently 16th in Ligue 1 and on their third manager of the season following the departures of Laurent Blanc and Fabio Grosso – Fulham’s chances of pulling off a move may hinge on Lyon’s ability to bring in new players before the deadline.

Despite their precarious position in the table, Lyon are pushing to make two high-profile captures from the Premier League in Nottingham Forest midfielder Orel Mangala and West Ham United winger Said Benrahma.

Lyon agreed fees with both clubs on Wednesday, but the deals reportedly remain up in the air.

Benrahma is believed to have requested more time to consider a move away from West Ham, while Mangala is waiting on a contract issue with Nottingham Forest to be resolved.

Fulham are expected to be one of the most active clubs on deadline day, with reports persisting that the club are keen on Chelsea forward Armando Broja.

That is despite manager Marco Silva insisting after Fulham’s goalless draw with Everton on Tuesday that the Cottagers were unlikely to be active before the window shuts.

He said: “To be honest with you, I am not expecting many things towards the end of the market.

“If it was possible to do something, we should have done it at the beginning of the window because we had a [Carabao Cup] semi-final to play and the FA Cup [fourth round].

“The board are trying to do their best but if you ask me if we are going to do many things at the end of the market, then no.

“I will not talk about players that are not our players and rumours.”