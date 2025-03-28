Fulham vs Crystal Palace prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Fulham and Crystal Palace will kick off the FA Cup quarter-final weekend at Craven Cottage on Saturday lunchtime.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is hoping to return to action after surviving an attempted assassination at the boot of Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

Millwall, a team which interests no-one yet claims to be hated by the world, found a way to make themselves relevant for a minute by wishing death upon a man playing football.

They also spent 90 minutes bleating like a chorus of constipated lambs while in Peaky Blinders fancy dress for Cup Day.

Luckily for big Jean, Fulham are much more hospitable. A beer and a burger at Craven Cottage sets you back just £8.70, and there’s a lovely view of the Thames on the walk in.

Perhaps it’s become too comfortable a setting for Palace over the years, as the visitors have won three and drawn two of their previous five visits.

That run forms part of a wider trend in this fixture that has seen the away side go unbeaten in eight meetings and in 10 of the last 11.

Fulham reached this stage of the competition by seeing off Watford, Wigan and Man United despite conceding in all three matches.

They’ll be hoping to tighten up their defence and buck the trends in this fixture, but we’re not convinced that’ll happen.





Fulham vs Crystal Palace prediction:

The away team enjoying themselves in previous meetings should have no bearing on the outcome of this game, yet football throws up these trends that can persist for years.

A bigger factor in this fixture may be the fact that Fulham are showing potential signs of a dip in form, while Palace are enjoying their best spell of the season.

The Eagles’ win at Craven Cottage in February was their fifth successive 2-0 win on the road, with their defence unbreached in 549 minutes of competitive football.

Oliver Glasner’s well-oiled machine became the first team in the history of English football to win five away games in a row by the same scoreline.

Fulham winning two of their last five doesn’t constitute a crisis, but it does represent a slight drop-off from their previous run of form, which saw them win four of five.

It’s still a tough call to split these sides, so perhaps we don’t have to? Extra time and penalties can do their thing.

Fulham team news

Marco Silva has a welcome selection headache to battle as midfield lynchpin Sasa Lukic returns from injury and could partner Sander Berge.

That could mean a reshuffle which sees Emile Smith Rowe drop out of the starting XI, as Andreas Pereira steps forward to partner Adama Traore and Alex Iwobi in an attacking three.

It’s not all good news, though, as super-sub Harry Wilson joins Kenny Tete and Reiss Nelson in the treatment room, limiting Silva’s options in the attacking third.

Raul Jimenez scored all four of Mexico’s goals en route to Nations League success over the international break, though his jet-setting antics may make the fresh legs of Rodrigo Muniz the sensible choice upfront.

Fulham expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Leno – Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson – Berge, Lukic – Traore, Pereira, Iwobi – Muniz

Crystal Palace team news

Glasner will be thrilled to welcome Jean-Philippe Mateta back on Saturday and may hand him an immediate start.

He may also opt to persist with cup goalkeeper Matt Turner between the sticks as England international Dean Henderson watches on from the bench.

Will Hughes could replace Jefferson Lerma in the midfield, but it’s as you were elsewhere, with Chris Richards, Marc Guehi, and Maxence Lacroix retaining their place at the back.

The dangerous supporting duo of Ismaila Sarr and Eberechi Eze have combined for 16 goals and assists so far this season.

Crystal Palace expected line-up

(3-4-2-1) Turner – Richards, Guehi, Lacroix – Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell – Sarr, Eze – Mateta

Fulham vs Crystal Palace: How to watch and listen

You can take in Saturday’s clash between Fulham and Crystal Palace on ITV1, STV and the ITV player. There’s also full-match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport, with coverage starting at 1200 GMT.





Fulham vs Crystal Palace stats:

– This is the first time these teams have met in the FA Cup since 1907.

– While Fulham have failed to progress from their previous four quarter-final ties in this competition, Palace have made it through four of five.

– The away team are unbeaten in eight meetings in this fixture and in 10 of the previous 11.

– Four of eight fixtures finished level in the last round of the FA Cup.

– Seven of 20 meetings between these teams have resulted in a draw.

– Crystal Palace became the first team in English football history to win five consecutive away fixtures by the same scoreline (2-0) before the international break.

– Palace are unbeaten in five trips to Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva (Fulham) quotes

To follow…

Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace) quotes

To follow…

Fulham vs Crystal Palace referee stats:

Silva will be thrilled to hear that Premier League referee Darren England has been appointed to officiate Saturday’s contest.

He’ll take charge of his 15th match on Saturday, across which he’s dished out an average of 4.53 yellow cards and 0.20 reds.

England sent Fulham defender Joachim Andersen off for what Silva felt was a soft second yellow card for pushing Ollie Watkins from behind.

The controversy came just days after Fulham were denied a potential penalty away to West Ham, with VAR ruling they didn’t want to award decisions for such levels of contact.

England handed out six yellows, two reds and pointed to the spot on an afternoon where Fulam went down 3-1.

Palace have slightly fonder memories as he oversaw a 1-1 draw with Newcastle at Selhurst Park in November.



