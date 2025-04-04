Fulham vs Liverpool prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Fulham will welcome Liverpool to Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon for the first match in a tasty Super Sunday double header.

This is one of those fixtures that has rarely failed to entertain over the years, even though Liverpool have been fairly dominant by winning 10 and drawing four of 15.

Curtis Jones’ 17th-minute red card didn’t prevent the Reds from battling back twice to secure a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture at Anfield.

There’s been the odd damp squib, with both sides claiming 1-0 wins at Anfield in relatively subdued meetings.

A boring 1-0 win would suit Liverpool just fine as they set about winning four of their remaining matches to guarantee the title, though one suspects they might get away with winning three of five.

Fulham have their own fight to fight and haven’t given up hope of a triumphant return to European football. They may be six points behind fifth-placed Man City, but cascading qualifying places could be their friend.

The Cottagers haven’t tasted such success since Roy Hodgson was at the helm, famously guiding them to the 2010 Europa League final.





Fulham vs Liverpool prediction:

This is a fixture that has proven to be more problematic for Liverpool than the formbook suggests. On the face of it, they’ve won 10 of 15 and have lost just once. In reality, Fulham have run them close on many occasions.

The Reds have had to come from behind six times in seven meetings to maintain their favourable run, including a pair of goals inside the final minutes at Anfield last season.

They also rode their luck when playing 73 minutes with 10 men in the reverse fixture, although that does go to show the greater level of quality they possess.

Arne Slot’s side should benefit from a 12-point gap to Arsenal, taking the pressure off of them. We aren’t expecting a rout, but the numbers make a strong case for Liverpool winning despite the odds.

One constant in this fixture is goals. Both teams have scored in six of seven meetings, and each of the previous seven to take place at Craven Cottage.

While they may have expected a better defensive performance in many of those clashes, Liverpool found a way to score two or more goals in 10 of them and seem to have Fulham’s number.

Fulham team news

Marco Silva continues to manage a couple of key absences with super-sub Harry Wilson absent and right-back Kenny Tete ruled out.

Timothy Castagne will continue in Tete’s place alongside Calvin Bassey, Joachim Andersen and Antonee Robinson.

Sasa Lukic and Sander Berge remain the most likely pairing in midfield, although Andreas Pereira has been deployed there on occasion.

Adama Traore will drop the bench as Silva shuffles his formation again, instead starting Alex Iwobi, Emile Smith Rowe and Willian in a three.

Rodrigo Muniz and Raul Jimenez have provided each other with good competition this season, but the latter is backed to get the nod on Sunday.

Fulham expected line-up

Leno – Castange, Bassey, Andersen, Robinson – Lukic, Berge – Iwobi, Smith Rowe, Willian – Jimenez

Liverpool team news

The biggest question mark hanging over Slot’s team selection is who will start in goal. Alisson remains under concussion protocol, and the Dutchman has given us no clear indication of when that will change, so we have to assume Caoimhin Kelleher is being readied.

Injuries to Trent-Alexander Arnold, Joe Gomez, Conor Bradley and Tyler Morton mean a back four of Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson.

The trio of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch in the midfield, with Dominik Szoboszlai slightly more advanced ahead of them, have been unplayable at times this season.

Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez will be hoping for a recall, but Diogo Jota’s derby-winning goal should help him retain his place.

Liverpool expected line-up

Kelleher – Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson – Mac Allister, Gravenberch – Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz – Gakpo

Fulham vs Liverpool: How to watch and listen

Fulham vs Liverpool will be live on Sky Sports UHDR, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 14:00 on Sunday, April 6. There will be live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.





Fulham vs Liverpool stats:

– Both teams have scored in each of the last seven meetings at Craven Cottage.

– There have been over 2.5 goals in 10 of 15 meetings and over 3.5 goals in four of seven.

– Fulham have slipped out of form, failing to win six of their previous eight matches.

– Liverpool have claimed 12 points from losing positions in the previous 12 meetings.

– Liverpool are on a six-match unbeaten run at Craven Cottage.

– Liverpool are outscoring teams 2.53 to 1.06 on average in away matches this season.

Marco Silva (Fulham) quotes

To follow…

Arne Slot (Liverpool) quotes

To follow…

Fulham vs Liverpool referee stats:

Manchester-born Chris Kavanagh will take charge of Liverpool’s trip to Fulham on Sunday, which will no doubt set Scouse ears ringing.

Don’t panic, though, as Kavanagh has regularly officiated Man United and Man City fixtures and seems to have no allegiance. That was apparent when the Reds beat City 2-0 under his watchful eye in December.

There is no shortage of Liverpool fans who feel they’ve received unfair treatment from referees in recent years.

Fulham have enjoyed Kanavagh’s presence this season, claiming a good 1-1 draw at home to Arsenal and springing a surprise by winning 2-1 away to Newcastle United.

Few top-flight officials have a record like Chris’, as he’s shown 152 yellow cards, five red cards, and awarded five penalties in 28 contests this season. That makes for an average of 5.60 cards per 90 minutes.