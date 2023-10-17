‘Full of debt’ – Liverpool told €120m Arsenal, Chelsea target is unobtainable despite ‘strong interest’

Liverpool have been told that they will be unable to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

Osimhen has been on the radar of clubs around Europe over the past couple of years as he has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

The Nigeria international netted 26 league goals last term as Napoli won the Serie A title. Despite this, the Italian giants mocked their star striker during a bizarre video that was posted via their official TikTok account.

This has fuelled talk of a transfer ahead of the upcoming January window amid reports linking him with Arsenal and Chelsea.

Osimhen – who is also on Liverpool’s radar – is under contract until 2025 and valued at €120m by Napoli.

Radio Kiss Kiss director Valder De Maggio recently indicated that Liverpool are showing “strong interest” in Osimhen.

“There is strong, strong interest in Liverpool for Victor Osimhen,” De Maggio said. “Then it will have to be seen whether the Reds will put pressure on Osimhen’s agent not to renew or not.”

Italian journalist Salvatore Biazzo – via the same radio silence – has now responded to De Maggio’s comments. He thinks Liverpool are “full of debt” so they will be unable to sign Osimhen.

“Liverpool on Osimhen? They are full of debt,” Biazzo said on Radio Kiss Kiss (via Sport Witness).

“We have to understand how Osimhen is psychologically after these family events. Now you also have to deal with the injury. De Laurentiis will want to keep a close eye on his little jewel because there are several problems around him.

“In the Premier League, there is a fierce fight between different teams with Arsenal, City and Tottenham. Liverpool are a historic side and might want a striker like Osimhen, but I see the financial exposure of English clubs and Liverpool are placed high up in the league of those in debt.”

Earlier this year, former Liverpool and Napoli manager Rafael Benitez revealed that Osimhen “reminds” him of ex-Reds striker Fernando Torres.

“Osimhen reminds me of Torres,” Benitez said.

“A very fast and strong player in the head. But when we talk about Napoli, it is not fair to talk about a single footballer. It is great teamwork that of the Azzurri.”

