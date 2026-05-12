Every forward Liverpool are looking at ahead of their attacking revamp this summer has been named by a reliable report, and six of the players are currently on the books of Premier League rivals.

Liverpool are sticking by Arne Slot and according to David Ornstein, the club’s hierarchy believes the Dutchman must only be judged next year after another series of high profile signings.

Two are expected to come on the flanks, with Mohamed Salah leaving on a free. Federico Chiesa has serious chances to return to Italy, while our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have brought news of Liverpool opening the doors to Cody Gakpo’s sale.

According to the latest from The Athletic, there is ‘little appetite’ at Anfield to reintegrate Harvey Elliott into the mix once he returns from his shambolic loan spell at Aston Villa.

Accordingly, and with Hugo Ekitike sidelined until 2027 with a ruptured Achilles, multiple additions will be made.

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is the top target, and the latest on Liverpool’s ‘full throttle’ move can be found here.

But per The Athletic, Diomande is by no means the only wide man the Reds are looking at, with a lengthy and comprehensive list doing the rounds within Anfield.

Tottenham, Brighton, Bournemouth, Newcastle, West Ham forwards eyed

In total, the trusted outlet named 12 wide forwards who have taken Liverpool’s fancy, six of which boast vital Premier League experience.

The half dozen already playing in England’s top flight are Rayan (Bournemouth), Mohammed Kudus (Tottenham), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Yankuba Minteh (Brighton), Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville (both West Ham).

It was reiterated the availability of Bowen, Summerville and Kudus will largely depend on whether the teams they play for are relegated.

If it’s Spurs who go down, Kudus is expected to be on the move. Conversely, if West Ham spend next season in the Championship, Bowen and Summerville are likely to depart.

Gordon is also on Barcelona and Bayern Munich’s radar. In fact, with Liverpool zeroing in on Diomande, Bayern have moved away from attempts to land the Ivorian and are now prioritising Gordon.

Liverpool looking at Rayan and Yankuba Minteh

On Bournemouth’s wildly impressive Rayan, The Athletic stated: “Rayan only arrived in England this January and had the big shoes of Antoine Semenyo to fill, but in the four months since he was signed by Bournemouth for an initial £24.7million, he has wasted no time showing the talent he possesses.

“The Brazilian is capable of playing on both flanks, but the left-footer is another who is most comfortable playing from the right.

“He uses his pace and power to carry the ball forward into central areas and has the physical frame and aerial ability required to succeed in the Premier League, even at such a young age.

“While Liverpool have a good relationship with Bournemouth, getting them to sell a player who signed a five-and-a-half-year deal in the previous transfer window is a different story.

“It is widely reported that a €100million release clause was inserted into his contract, so he would not come cheap.

“There is also the issue of how long he could take to settle into English football, despite his five goals and two assists so far in 13 appearances.”

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Regarding Minteh, the report concluded: “If Arne Slot does continue as Liverpool head coach, as is currently expected, then he already has experience of working with Minteh, who spent a season on loan under him at Dutch side Feyenoord before joining Brighton from Newcastle United in summer 2024.

“Minteh is a versatile winger who can play on either flank but favours the right, which is where Slot predominantly used him.

“He is quick and a progressive ball carrier but while he has nearly two seasons of Premier League football under his belt, both his decision-making and out-of-possession work need refinement.

“He would be the cheapest of the options covered in this section of our article (right wing options), but that would partly be because of his lack of output.

“Minteh would need to make a significant leap from the three goals and four assists in 32 Premier League appearances in all competitions he has contributed for Brighton so far this season.”

Others from outside of the Premier League who have made Liverpool’s shortlist are Kenan Yildiz (Juventus), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Bradley Barcola (PSG), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Diomande and Antonio Nusa (both RB Leipzig).

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