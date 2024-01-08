‘I’d be fuming’ – Keane slams Man Utd star ‘messing about’ in Wigan win

Roy Keane says he would have been “fuming” at Rasmus Hojlund if he was in the Manchester United dressing room after the striker missed a couple of big chances in their win over Wigan.

Diogo Dalot’s curled effort and Bruno Fernandes’ penalty were enough to secure United’s progress into the fourth round, where they will face either Newport County or Eastleigh.

Hojlund returned to the starting XI after illness and missed a couple of good opportunities in the first half of their 2-0 win, heading an Alejandro Garnacho cross against the bar before failing to react quickly enough to rebound from Marcus Rashford’s shot, poking the ball wide.

The Denmark international finally opened his Premier League account in the win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day, but again looked short of confidence on Monday against the Latics.

And Keane wasn’t impressed, insisting Hojlund needs to “stop messing about” and convert the chances.

After Roberto Martinez provided Hojlund some leeway, Keane said: “You’re too kind. I’d be fuming with him.

“We wanted United to show a side of their game tonight. We wanted United to show a side of their game tonight, they’ve brought their habits from the Premier League into tonight in terms of missing chances, not being clinical. I want to see that side of United tonight.

“The striker is missing chances, we can say ‘unlucky’ all day, but they’re great opportunities. Put the ball in the back of the net, stop messing about.”

READ MORE: Man Utd greed takes over as Garnacho to Hojlund axis lasts 65 minutes

Martinez has been impressed with Hojlund’s commitment and all-round game, even if he hasn’t been putting the ball in the net on a regular basis.

“He’s such a committed player, he gives you so much, it would be unfair just to judge him on goals,” said the former Wigan boss.

“But of course he’s a number nine for Manchester United there’s a big price tag, you have to score those goals, but he’s not doing anything wrong in those chances. Probably the header he needs to look at the ball, but the others, in a moment of confidence the ball hits you and goes in the back of the net.”