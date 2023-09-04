‘Fuming’ Man Utd ‘snubbed’ by Real Madrid legend as ‘last-ditch offer’ was ‘instantly rejected’

According to reports, Manchester United attempted to sign Sergio Ramos during the summer transfer window before the defender opted to re-sign for Sevilla.

The Red Devils were understood to be in the market for new defenders during the summer transfer window.

A new centre-back would have been required if Harry Maguire left the club, but the England international ended up sticking around after he turned down a move to Premier League rivals West Ham United.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are firmly placed as Erik ten Hag’s first-choice centre-backs when he has a fully fit squad to choose from. Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are in the background as the head coach’s main cover in the middle of defence.

Evans has earned a one-year deal after impressing Ten Hag during pre-season but if The Sun are to be believed, Man Utd had their eye on Ramos.

The four-time Champions League winner established himself as one of the world’s best defenders during his time at Real Madrid.

Ramos is coming off an underwhelming two-year spell at French giants Paris Saint-Germain that was severely hampered by his injury issues.

The 37-year-old left PSG upon the expiry of his contract earlier this summer and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Monday afternoon that he is set to return to Sevilla.

He tweeted: “Sevilla are now set to announce Sergio Ramos as new signing after deal agreed on Sunday.

“Contract until June 2024 with option for further season. Ramos will be part of the UCL list. Sergio rejected approaches from Saudi and Turkey to return to Sevilla.”

But The Sun are boldly reporting that ‘Ramos snubbed Manchester United before sealing a return to Sevilla’. They add.

‘During the summer, he received a number of offers including a reported £17.1million-a-year proposal from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. ‘And SunSport can now exclusively reveal he was also approached by Man Utd – who tabled a bid that was instantly rejected by the Real Madrid legend. ‘Following Raphael Varane’s injury last month, the Red Devils made a late play to sign Ramos as the transfer window prepared to shut. ‘But United were slow to detail the terms of the offer – before they eventually proposed a one-year, £73,000-a-week contract. This was immediately declined by the World Cup winner. Man Utd were said to be upset that he turned their offer down so swiftly.’

It’s hard not to take this story seriously and it’s likely been made up after Martinez and Lindelof were forced off with injuries during United’s 3-1 loss against Arsenal on Sunday.

Though Ten Hag will certainly be hoping that Varane, Martinez and Lindelof are fit to return quickly because the prospect of a Maguire and Evans partnership in 2023 is a car crash waiting to happen.

