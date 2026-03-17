£68m star is ‘wasting’ himself at Man Utd and deserves to win Champions League – ‘He is that good’

Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is too good not to win the Premier League or the Champions League.

Fernandes has been arguably Man Utd’s best and most consistent player since joining the Premier League club from Sporting CP in January 2020 for £67.7million, including add-ons.

The Portugal international attacking midfielder has scored 105 goals in 319 appearances for Man Utd so far in his career.

Fernandes has been on fire for Man Utd in the 2025/26 campaign, finding the back of the net seven times and registering 17 assists in 29 matches in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Two of those assists came in Man Utd’s 3-1 win against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the Premier League last weekend, which saw Fernandes break Sir David Beckham’s record of 15 in the league for the club set back in 1999/00.

Fernandes now has 16 assists in the Premier League this season and 100 in all competitions for Man Utd so far in his career.

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While many Man Utd fans would consider Fernandes a modern-day club legend, former Villa striker Agbonlahor believes that the 31-year-old has wasted his best years at Old Trafford.

The talkSPORT pundit has noted that despite his impact at Man Utd and obvious talent, Fernandes has won only the FA Cup and the EFL Cup once each at the Premier League giants.

Agbonlahor said about Fernandes on talkSPORT (9:56am, March 17, 2026): “I am scared to think where Manchester United would have been in the last five years, especially this season, without Bruno Fernandes.

“27 Premier League appearances, seven goals, 16 assists. No matter how bad they have been, he has turned up.

“But I said this in a previous show a few months ago. He is 32 in September, he has won one FA Cup, one League Cup for Manchester United.

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“Could he leave Manchester United one day and look back and say, ‘Did I waste my best years at Manchester United?’

“Because you look at someone like De Bruyne – won it all at Manchester City.

“But Bruno Fernandes, he is that good, he deserves to leave the Premier League winning the Premier League and also Champions League for me – that good.”

Fernandes is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2927, with the option to extend it by a further year.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder has been consistently linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Clubs in the Saudi Pro League remain interested in a 2026 summer deal for Fernandes, and it remains to be seen if Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, cash in on him should they get a big offer.

While Fernandes is having a brilliant season, INEOS will be aware that he is in his early 30s.

Mohamed Salah was world-class for Liverpool last season, but the Egyptian forward’s form has been poor in the 2025/26 campaign.

It is a cautionary tale of keeping ageing players instead of offloading them when the time is right, and perhaps food for thought for INEOS regarding Fernandes.

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