Gabriel asks Arsenal to land Real Madrid ‘phenomenon’ after signing new contract

A week after signing a new contract with Arsenal, Gabriel Magalhaes has told the club he would “like” them to sign a Real Madrid “phenomenon.”

Arsenal have been linked with a number of quality attacking options this summer. In central attack, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres are the main players being eyed.

Out wide, they have been linked with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo for months. It has long been suggested that if he wants to leave the Bernabeu, Arsenal will look to pounce.

Indeed, Mikel Arteta is convinced about the signing, if it’s one Arsenal will be able to make.

The Gunners have been given another nudge in the winger’s direction by his Brazil team-mate, Arsenal defender Gabriel.

“I don’t [know if he is joining] but I’d like [him to] obviously. He’s a phenomenon. I’ve told people already, he’s a phenomenon! If it was up to me, of course.”

It seems the best chance of Arsenal landing the Real winger is if he looks to force an exit, but as per the latest from Fabrizio Romano, that might not be likely any time soon.

The insider said: “On Rodrygo Goes, what I can tell you is that he posted ‘Happy’ [on his social media], and there’s one more message from Rodrygo, because Rodrygo never asked Real Madrid to leave the club these weeks or these days.

“So there is interest from Arsenal. He’s a dream target for Arsenal, but it’s not even a negotiation at this point, because the only way to make it happen as a negotiation is for Rodrygo to tell Real Madrid, okay, I want to leave the club. And Rodrygo hasn’t done that so far.

“So Rodrygo’s intention remains to do his best for Xabi Alonso, to work at his best level and to see a message with ‘Happy’ is quite an important development in this Rodrygo story.”

Indeed, a player outwardly stating he’s happy at his current club does not bode well for the chances of a move elsewhere, but the Gunners will be waiting in the wings for if anything changes.

