Leeds United have been told they have landed on an absolute gem of a left-back in Gabriel Gudmunsson with the Swede branded a massive asset for the Whites and a player they must ensure they retain for a long time going forwards.

Daniel Farke’s side can climb up to third in the Premier League if they can overcome Newcastle United in what should be a tasty encounter at Elland Road in the Monday night football, though the same prize is also on offer to Matthias Jaissle’s side in the battle of two impressive German bosses.

Leeds will hope their formidable home record since Farke took charge will stand them in good stead, with the club often saving their best performances under the lights at Elland Road.

One man who will face a late fitness test is left-back Gudmundsson, who missed the first three matches of the season and only made his return to the starting line-up in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Brighton, before putting in what looked a half-fit substitute appearance in the 6-3 hammering at Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

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The Swede has, otherwise, proved a hugely impressive performer since joining Leeds in a €11.6m (£10m) fee from Lille last summer, racking up 36 appearances so far.

That form attracted brief summer attention from Chelsea as they looked to replace the departing Marc Cucurella, though the 27-year-old’s commitment to Leeds was not tested in the end as Xabi Alonso’s side pursued other targets…

Leeds have a winner in Gudmundsson

Now Leeds have been told they have landed on one of the best left-backs around in the 28-cap Sweden international, and with former Whites star, Ian Harte, himself a solid left-back in his day, sharing his thoughts on Gudmundsson is the one.

“He has been outstanding. Credit where credit is due: he has adapted really well and been remarkable,” Harte exclusively told Football365 in association with BetTOM.

“The main thing now is getting him fit and back into the starting XI.”

We cheekily asked Harte how Gudmundsson compares to a certain Ian Harte, though the Irishman replied: “I do not like ranking left-backs or saying who is top five — all I care about is that he is consistent and putting a shift in for Leeds.

“He has done a remarkable job, and I hope his Leeds career continues for a long time.”

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