Gabriel Jesus has named the ‘best player’ at Arsenal and no, it’s not him, or him, or him, or him, or him, or him, or him…

Jesus is enjoying some down time from not playing for Arsenal having not been included in the latest Brazil squad for their international friendlies, or indeed any Brazil squad since November 2023.

There are widespread reports of an Arsenal exit for the 28-year-old, with a return to his homeland and former club Palmeiras mooted.

“I manage to follow [Palmeiras] a lot. That bond between me and Palmeiras was never broken,” Jesus told Globo Esporte.

“Whenever I’m in Brazil, I go there, especially when I’ve had injuries and treated them there. Obviously, I have the dream of returning one day to play, not to end my career. I think about going back every day – my wife can back that up.”

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During another media opportunity during the international break, Jesus was asked who he believes is Arsenal’s best player and skated over Declan Rice, David Raya, Bukayo Saka or any of their 427 centre-backs before landing on one of his compatriots.

Jesus told Romario TV: “There are a few, but I think I’ll go with Martinelli. I first saw him, funny enough, during the 2019 Copa America preparation.

“I think it was 2019, the national team always calls up young players from the youth teams to come and train with us, right? There was a good young left winger. I said, ‘Wow, what a good kid’.

“Then at the start of the [first] season here, I saw Martinelli at Arsenal, and I said, ‘Wow, I’ve seen this kid before’, and it was him. So, it was him.

“I’ve seen him play for Itauno since he was young.

“Some of the things he does in daily routine, in training, are different. Because normally in the game, it’s about what really decides this, but what you really want to see in a player is in training. The details, the little things.”

Martinelli has been heavily linked with the Emirates exit of late having started just nine Premier League games this term and amid reports strengthening the left wing will be a Gunners priority this summer

And Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard believes Arsenal could indeed benefit from upgrading in that position.

“I think Arsenal will potentially go for a player on the left,” Gerrard told TNT Sports.

“I don’t think Gabriel Martinelli has been as good as he was previously maybe and Leandro Trossard is a good player but that is an area they might look at in terms of how to get the team and squad better.”