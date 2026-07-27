Gabriel Martinelli reaches decision on Arsenal future as Vinicius Junior plan takes shape

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli is happy at the Emirates Stadium and does not want to leave, according to a report, as Gunners manager Mikel Arteta hopes to complete a deal for Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior.

The Athletic broke the news on Saturday that Arsenal want to sign Vinicius Junior this summer.

Vinicius Junior is out of contract at Madrid in the summer of 2027, and there is no agreement on a new deal.

Real Madrid have reportedly told the Brazil international winger that if he does not sign a new deal, then they will sell him this summer.

Arsenal are said to be ‘exploring’ a deal for Vinicius Junior, with The Telegraph reporting that the Premier League giants are ready to commit to a huge financial outlay for the winger.

Mikel Arteta’s side are willing to make the winger their highest-paid player in history.

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Arsenal are reportedly ‘prepared’ to ‘offer’ Vinicius Junior over £400,000 per week in salary to convince the superstar to swap Estadio Bernabeu for the Emirates Stadium.

It has also emerged in the Spanish media that Madrid want at least €160million (£136.6m) for Vinicius Junior this summer.

Gabriel Martinelli wants Arsenal stay

As Arsenal plan a blockbuster raid on Madrid for Vinicius Junior, BBC Sport has reported that fellow left-winger Gabriel Martinelli does not want to leave the Emirates Stadium.

Leandro Trossard has left Arsenal for Besiktas this summer, while Arsenal have missed out on the signing of Morgan Rogers to Chelsea.

Although Arsenal have signed Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge, manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are looking for a specialist left-winger.

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Martinelli, who plays with Vinicius Junior for Brazil, is a left-winger, and he has no plans to leave unless he finds a club that suits him.

BBC Sport has reported: ‘It is understood that Martinelli, who has up to two years left on his contract, is happy at Arsenal and will only consider leaving for an opportunity that suits him.’

Regarding Vinicius Junior, prominent English journalist Henry Winter believes that the explosive Brazilian star would be a great signing for Arsenal.

Winter posted on X at 8:25am on July 27: “The immediate reaction to headlines linking Vinicius Jr with Arsenal is it all part of an elaborate contract renewal dance between the Brazilian star and Real Madrid?

“He has a year left on his current deal at the Bernabeu. So many questions and obstacles to any move.

“Could Real president Florentino Perez countenance losing such a star and merch magnet (fifth best-selling shirt in the world is Vinicius Jr’s)? Would Arsenal pay his mega-wages?

“Would there be an inflationary impact on others’ contract re-negotiations at the club? Arsenal are a very well-run club with a substantial transfer budget.

“They’re ambitious and wanting to build on last season’s success. Signing an A-lister of Vinicius Jr’s calibre would be an obvious coup (also for the Premier League).

“At 26, he’s heading into his peak years. He brings pace, brilliant 1v1, dribbler, creator, scorer, entertainer, with experience 2x UCL, 3x La Liga.

“Vinicius Jr doesn’t threaten only with that speed in behind. He threatens also with his skill to weave through packed defences. He’s a game-changer. But would he leave the biggest club in the world?

“Arsenal need a player of his trickery, speed and menace down the left. He would need to contribute more out of possession in the Premier League but a player of his ability on the left would immediately balance the well-stocked right (Bukayo Saka).

“Christos Tzolis OTBC is a good squad addition but obviously nowhere near Vinicius Jr level. The Brazilian’s signing would be a statement of intent by the champions, and particular success for sporting director Andrea Berta.

“But why would Real let him go? Yan Diomande, who can play left or right, has arrived but won’t Real, Perez and Jose Mourinho want to keep a formidable front four of: Diomande, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe?

“Even interest in Vinicius Jr is a show of ambition by Arsenal, along with their more realistic pursuit of Bruno Guimaraes and Ezri Konsa.”

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