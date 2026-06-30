Bruno Guimaraes gives one-word verdict on Gabriel Martinelli as Vinicius Junior reacts to Arsenal star’s Brazil heroics

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has described Gabriel Martinelli as “sensational” after the Arsenal winger came off the bench to help Brazil to a comeback win against Japan at the 2026 World Cup, with Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior also hailing him.

Arsenal winger Martinelli scored in injury time to help Brazil to a 2-1 win against Japan at the Houston Stadium in the Round of 32.

Japan took a shock lead through Kaishu Sano in the 29th minute, but Casemiro, who is leaving Manchester United this summer, restored parity with a header from Gabriel Magalhaes’s back-post cross on 55 minutes.

Martinelli did not start the Round of 32 tie, but he came on as a substitute for Man Utd forward Matheus Cunha on 66 minutes.

The 25-year-old Arsenal winger scored what proved to be the winner for Brazil in the fifth minute of injury time.

Brazil won possession back on the edge of the Japan penalty area, and Guimaraes slipped the ball into Martinelli.

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The Arenal star took a touch and slotted the ball home off the post to spark wild celebrations among the Brazil fans inside the stadium.

Bruno Guimaraes praises Brazil teammate Gabriel Martinelli

After the match, Newcastle midfielder Guimaraes, who is an Arsenal summer transfer target, raved about Martinelli, describing him as “sensational”.

The Brazil international midfielder told ESPN Brazil: “We believed until the end.

“They were very compact; it was very difficult to get through.

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“The coach asked us to put pressure on the area.

“It’s the team spirit, the group spirit.

“It’s great that the player who came off the bench secured our qualification.

“Martinelli is sensational, I’m very happy.”

There was further praise for Martinelli on Instagram.

The Arsenal winger posted: “Very happy to be able to help the team with a goal and with the ranking.

“No words to describe

“Thank you, Brazil!

“Let’s go together until the end!”

Martinelli’s Arsenal and Brazil international teammate Gabriel responded to the post by saying: “Giant Brother!”

Cunha noted: “You deserve it, Marti! Bangu in the hood”.

Vinicius Junior enthused: “You Deserve It Bro!!!”

Martinelli also told Caze TV how Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti gave him the confidence to play as a striker, despite that not being his role at Arsenal.

The winger said: “I don’t even have words to describe the joy in my heart seeing the Brazilian people happy with the qualification.

“My family, wife, parents, my friends… I can’t even explain what I’m feeling right now.

“I think it will only sink in after a while.

“The other day [against Scotland] I hit the post.

“I knew I would have another opportunity and thank God I managed to score the winning goal.

“Very happy with the performance of everyone who gave their all.”

Martinelli said about his goal: “I went to block for Gabi (Magalhaes), and I think their full-back elbowed me, but it was worth it.

“At Arsenal, I don’t play that position, but I can.

“The manager (Ancelotti) has been talking to me about how I can play in that role, playing centrally.

“I’m happy to help the team regardless of the position.

“On the pitch, I’ll try to help Brazil in the best way possible.”

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