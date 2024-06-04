Cody Gakpo does not have a fan in Jay Bothroyd, who has questioned what the Netherlands forward actually does for Liverpool.

Liverpool signed the 25-year-old from PSV in January 2023 after he was strongly linked with a move to rivals Manchester United.

They paid around £35million to land Gakpo after a superb World Cup campaign with the Netherlands in Qatar and a strong first half to 2022/23 at club level.

Several Premier League clubs were reportedly keen on signing the Dutch attacker but it was the Reds who swooped in and completed the signing out of the blue.

Gakpo’s form since moving to England has been patchy, scoring 23 goals and providing nine assists in 79 appearances for Liverpool.

He helped Jurgen Klopp’s side win the Carabao Cup this term but that is the only trophy Gakpo has got his hands on in England, while PSV have gone from strength to strength under Peter Bosz.

Gakpo has been far from a flop but has hardly set the Premier League alight with his performances.

Jay Bothroyd hates Cody Gakpo; pass it on

And in a random attack, former Premier League striker Bothroyd has revealed his strong dislike for the “very overrated” Dutchman – who I don’t think has been highly rated by anyone since joining Liverpool.

“I don’t like Gakpo at all, I think Gakpo’s very overrated, I don’t think he’s done anywhere near enough for Liverpool,” Bothroyd said.

“I think he’s one of those players that you don’t actually know what position he is, to the point where Klopp, left-wing, right-wing, in the hole, number nine, and he doesn’t really perform anywhere really well on a consistent basis.

“Being versatile, what does that mean? If you’re average but you’re versatile in these positions, why is that any good? I’d prefer you to be a master of one than a jack of all trades.”

Liverpool: Gakpo believes Slot will be similar to Klopp

Having spent his first 18 months in England playing for Klopp, Gakpo is preparing to play under his compatriot Arne Slot, who is the club’s first-ever head coach, with the Reds hierarchy opting against making the ex-Feyenoord boss manager.

Gakpo is looking forward to working under Slot and believes his style will be similar to that of Klopp, otherwise the club would not have appointed him.

Asked whether Slot’s style will be transferrable, the Liverpool and Netherlands forward told De Telegraaf: “I think so, otherwise the club wouldn’t have appointed him.

“If you talk about neat football and high pressure, with the latter being a very big characteristic of us under Jurgen Klopp, then that is also something we are certainly used to.”

Gakpo continued: “I have not spoken to him before… [but] I do know that he has always made it very difficult for us at PSV and is known as a very good trainer, of course.”

