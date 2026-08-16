Galatasaray stance on selling goal machine Victor Osimhen to Arsenal revealed

Galatasaray have warned Arsenal over their bid to sign top striker target Victor Osimhen, as the Gunners continue to chase a new No.9 during the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window.

Arteta wants another striker through the door to compete with Viktor Gyokeres, after the £75million signing from last summer endured a mixed 2025/26 campaign, despite notching 21 goals in all competitions.

With Gabriel Jesus also set to depart, Arsenal are need to bolster their frontline as they prepare to defend their Premier League title and also take that final step to Champions League glory.

Hopes of signing No.1 target Julian Alvarez now appear to be on the wane, despite the Gunners still maintaining an interest, with Atletico Madrid already rebuffing Real Madrid and Barcelona bids for the Argentina international.

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That has seen Arsenal switch their attention to Osimhen, as Galatasaray continue work on deals for Gunners pair Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri.

Osimhen has continually been linked with a move to England and came close to joining London rivals Chelsea back in 2024, only for the Blues to back away from a deal due to his wage demands.

The 27-year-old has scored 59 times in 74 appearances in Turkey since his £65m move from Napoli, while also tallying 175 goals throughout an impressive club career to date.

The Nigeria international spoke about his future on Friday and refused to rule out the possibility of an exit, telling reporters: “There are always rumours during the transfer windows.

“I’ll focus on my job. I’m focused on my work. We’ll see and think about what comes next then.”

Galatasaray refusing to sell Arsenal target Osimhen

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek, however, has privately confirmed that Osimhen will not be sold under any circumstances, as per a report from 343 Digital.

“I will not say ‘yes’ to any transaction that will harm Galatasaray or not benefit Galatasaray,’ Ozbek is reported to have told his inner circle.

“What I said about Baris Alper Yilmaz, I am now saying even more strongly about Osimhen. No matter how much the price is, I am not selling Osimhen.”

Galatasaray have already rebuffed a significant offer from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal for Osimhen this summer, turning down a €130m (£111m) approach for their star striker.

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However, despite Ozbek’s declaration over Osihmen’s future, Turkish outlet Sozcu claims Arteta remains ‘determined’ to sign the prolific forward, who is viewed as ‘more accessible’ than Atletico star Alvarez.

Arsenal will begin the defence of their Premier League title at home to Coventry on Friday evening, but before that, they face Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday.