Professional fence-sitter and former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has basically admitted that Liverpool should have had a last-minute penalty against Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp was left incensed after his side were not awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time when Jeremy Doku appeared to land a high boot on Alexis Mac Allister’s chest.

Jurgen Klopp: ‘It’s a penalty and if you disagree you’re not a football fan’

Speaking after the match, the Reds manager let his feelings known to Sky Sports‘ Patrick Davidson, who told Klopp he was not surprised to see VAR send referee Michael Oliver to the pitchside monitor.

“Isn’t it [VAR] there for just making the right decision and not thinking how high a bar you have to overcome to find the right decision?” Klopp said during a post-match interview on Sky.

“This situation, in all positions on the pitch, is 100 per cent a foul. It’s 100 per cent a foul and a yellow card. Because he hit the ball, yes.

“But he could only hit the ball because his foot is right there [high up]. And yes, he hit the ball. But if the ball is not there, he kills him [Mac Allister]. That’s how it is, it’s as easy as that.

“You will find people [who will say it’s not a penalty]. You employed Mike Dean, is he working for Sky? Congratulations that’s a great appointment by the way. He will find something and all the others as well.

“It’s a penalty for all football people. It’s a penalty for people, if you think it’s not one then maybe you’re not a football fan.”

Dermot Gallagher: ‘Easy’ decision to award Liverpool a penalty

Speaking on Monday, former Premier League referee Gallagher had his say on the Sky Sports News segment Ref Watch.

Gallagher admitted that it would have been “easy” for Oliver to penalise Doku for his high boot on Mac Allister, but managed to say so while sitting on the fence and defending the referee.

“I think it’s easy to give it,” he said. “I’m surprised this morning as there’s a pretty wide split from people saying penalty or no penalty.

“I’m trying to be fair, but, for the referee, it’s a big, big call and whichever way he jumps you’ll be showing that this morning and we’ll still be arguing it this morning.

“In fairness to him, he made a decision very quickly – he’s played the ball. He made his decision based on what he saw.

“I was fair as fair can be, I told you what the referee saw; I think if a player goes that high with a boot and lands on his chest, for me, it’s easy to give that as a penalty.”

