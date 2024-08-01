Conor Gallagher rejected two new contract offers as Chelsea waive £12m to secure Atletico transfer

Conor Gallagher reportedly rejected two contract offers from Chelsea, who have agreed a fee with Atletico Madrid over the midfielder’s transfer.

Gallagher has been heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea for over a year despite playing more minutes than any of his teammates last season and captaining the side for the majority of the campaign.

As an academy graduate Gallagher’s departure would generate the club pure profit and they had slapped a £50m price tag on him, though they now look set to sell him for significantly less.

The Athletic claim the Blues have agreed a £33m fee with Atletico and though personal terms are yet to be agreed, it’s thought Gallagher is keen on the move.

That would certainly seem to be the case after the 24-year-old rejected a late contract offer earlier this week to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

Gallagher, whose current deal expires next summer, was offered a new two-year deal with the option of a further year including a pay rise that would have put on him on wages comparable to the highest earners in the Chelsea midfield.

The report claims it was the second attempt by the Chelsea bosses to keep him at the club after a previous approach in June was also turned down.

Chelsea are understandably keen not to keep Gallagher at the club without a new contract as he would be free to leave next summer, but it’s claimed they have decided to take a lower offer from Atletico Madrid as they did not want to sell him to a direct Premier League rival.

Interest from Tottenham remains though they haven’t made an offer, but Aston Villa are said to have made a £45m bid for Gallagher last month.

It may also be the case that Gallagher dug his heels in and only had eyes for Atletico.

Gallagher is yet to join his teammates in pre-season after he Cole Palmer and Marc Cucurella were told they were not required on their tour of the United States and can instead return to training at Cobham after their run to the final of Euro 2024.

Speaking on Tuesday in Atlanta ahead of Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Club America, head coach Enzo Maresca had suggested a move for Gallagher was possible.

“At the moment, Conor will be back with us when we are at Cobham,” he said. I think he is already at Cobham or he will be in the next few days to start to do something with Cole (Palmer) and Marc (Cucurella).

“Then he will train with us. When the transfer window is open, unfortunately, anything can happen. Not only for Conor but for all of the players.”