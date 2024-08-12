Chelsea are no longer signing Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid, meaning Conor Gallagher’s move to the Spanish capital ‘is down at the moment’, according to reports.

It has been a crazy 12 hours at Chelsea, with their deal to sign Omorodion off, casting doubt over the futures of Gallagher and Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez, who are both supposed to be joining Atletico.

Several reports claim that ‘contractual issues’ prevented the signing of the Spanish striker from being completed and that a deal has now ‘collapsed’.

Atletico and Chelsea had agreed that Omorodion and Gallagher would only be on the move together, meaning both clubs are scrambling for alternatives.

Naturally, former Blues loanee Joao Felix has been brought up in negotiations and his agent Jorge Mendes, just happens to be in London ready to negotiate a deal.

Aston Villa have also been linked with Felix but there is an understandable reluctance to pay big money for the Portuguese international, who has been very inconsistent since joining Atletico for a whopping £110million in 2019.

He spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Stamford Bridge, impressing in fits and starts.

Reports suggest that Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali wanted to keep Felix at the club, while the player himself was keen, but ex-head coach Mauricio Pochettino wasn’t having any of it.

Atletico forward Joao Felix emerges as fresh Chelsea option

Negotiations to land Felix have been confirmed by Chelsea transfer expert Matt Law, who wrote on X on Monday morning: ‘Chelsea have been offered Joao Felix, who has expressed a desire to rejoin the club.’

It is believed that the 24-year-old will cost around 50 million euros (£42m).

Back to Omorodion, Gallagher and Alvarez, and it is claimed that the current Atletico player ‘is still in London waiting for offers’.

This is according to reports in Spain, where it is claimed that Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen ‘have shown interest’ in swooping in.

Also keen on signing Omorodion are Premier League club Bournemouth and La Liga pair Villarreal and Real Betis.

Atletico had previously shown no desire to sell the 20-year-old but know he must be cashed in on to complete the signing of Gallagher from Chelsea.

Meanwhile, it looks like Alvarez’s transfer to the Spanish capital will go ahead despite the mess between the Blues and Atleti.

Gallagher’s move to Diego Simeone’s side is ‘down at the moment’, reports in Spain confirm.

Victor Osimhen to Chelsea? The perfect Omorodion alternative

In another big update, it is claimed that Chelsea will pursue Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as a pretty decent alternative to Omorodion.

The Blues are hoping to tempt the Serie A club into a swap deal including outcast Romelu Lukaku, who is wanted by Naples head coach Antonio Conte.

Indeed, ‘Chelsea wants Osimhen and is trying to swap with Lukaku’, is what is coming out of Spain at this moment in time.

Osimhen is one of the most prolific strikers in world football and if he isn’t the best man to come in and lead the line for Chelsea, who are crying out for a proper No. 9, then we really are not sure who is.

Lukaku – who was signed for a then club-record £97.5m fee in 2021 – is surplus to requirements after returning from his loan at AS Roma and is currently training with the kids in west London.

