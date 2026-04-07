Arsenal have been urged to sign PSG star Bradley Barcola as an update on two stars, while there is a warning for Max Dowman.

The Gunners are coming off a difficult couple of weeks, with Mikel Arteta‘s side losing against Man City in the Carabao Cup final and being knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Southampton.

These results leave the Premier League and Champions League as Arsenal‘s only remaining hopes of a trophy this season, though they have issues to overcome if they are to get over the line in either competition.

Arsenal have been limited in attack this season, and former defender William Saliba thinks they need to sign an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard to get more out of Viktor Gyokeres.

“Who would I sign for Arsenal? To be honest, I think they’ve got a good squad and they can do the same performance for next season,” Gallas told BoyleSports.

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“Even up front they’ve got the wingers but the only thing is maybe they still need one world class striker or to change the style of the team.

“When Arsenal play on the counter-attack, I think sometimes the midfielders have to look for Viktor Gyokeres to give him the ball at the first opportunity.

“Gyokeres always asks for the ball in front, in the space, but he doesn’t get the ball, because the midfielder wants to keep the ball. That is the style of Arsenal.

“Gyokeres has scored goals but he hasn’t scored enough goals so he has to reach a minimum 20 goals next season and it will be difficult for him if Arsenal are going to play the same way because he doesn’t really dominate the league physically like he did in Portugal.”

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On who Arsenal should sign to replace Martinelli and Trossard, Gallas recommended Liverpool target Bradley Barcola.

He added: “Maybe you need a left winger because I don’t know what has happened to Gabriel Martinelli, he’s just not what he was, and Leandro Trossard is a good squad player but you need something else.

“Would I prefer Khvicha Kvaratskhelia or Bradley Barcola for Arsenal? Barcola.

“When you’ve got a striker like Gyokeres, you need players to give him the ball to score the goals, and that’s why maybe some of Arsenal’s style has to change, or Arsenal need to change their striker.”

Teenager Dowman has been one of Arsenal’s better players during their recent dip, but club legend Ray Parlour has warned his former side against starting him over Bukayo Saka.

“No, because you don’t want to give him too much responsibility at 16 years old,” Parlour told talkSPORT when asked whether Dowman should start over Saka.

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“We’ve all been there. It’s amazing. I think the only thing we could be celebrating is his GCSE results.

“He’s got them coming up, which is amazing, really, isn’t it? And you don’t want to be putting too much pressure on him as a youngster.”