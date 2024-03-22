Gareth Southgate to Manchester United does not sound like the best idea

Gareth Southgate is the favourite to replace Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager this summer and his Premier League stats are worth taking a look at.

Who will be the next manager of Manchester United? Apparently Southgate, the choice of many a former and current player. But his stats as a Premier League manager make for difficult reading.

Stats

* Gareth Southgate has a 25.4% win percentage as a Premier League manager, worse than Walter Mazzarri (28.9%), Roy Keane (28.3%), Dave Jones (27.9%), Carlos Carvalhal (27.7%), Bryan Robson (26.7%), Danny Wilson (26.6%), Lennie Lawrence (26.2%) and Patrick Vieira (25.5%).

* The only current Premier League managers with a lower career win percentage in the top flight are Rob Edwards (17.2%) and Vincent Kompany (13.8%).

* Southgate has a Premier League goals-per-game ratio of 1.01 (115 scored in 114 games), worse than Steve Kean (1.22), Nigel Pearson (1.18), Ian Branfoot (1.16), John Deehan (1.13), Alex McLeish (1.05), Graham Taylor (1.03) and Dave Bassett (1.02).

* Southgate has the same Premier League points-per-game record (1.05) as Paul Lambert, Gus Poyet and John Lyall.

* Out of the 121 managers who have been in charge of 50 or more games, he ranks 100th for PPG, below Colin Todd (1.07) and Owen Coyle (1.06).

* Out of the 81 managers who have been in charge of 100 or more games, he ranks 71st; every manager below him is either out of work or retired besides Charlotte FC head coach Dean Smith.

* Southgate has not managed at club level in 14 and a half years, his last and only such reign ending in being sacked by Championship Middlesbrough a couple of months after relegation.

* Southgate has won seven of his 57 away games as a Premier League manager.

* Southgate has won two of his last 26 games as a Premier League manager.

* Southgate’s last top-flight win came against Phil Brown – one of the worst Premier League managers ever.

* Brown is one of only two managers Southgate has beaten in the Premier League who remains in work (at Kidderminster); West Ham boss David Moyes is the other.

* There is an 11-goal swing between Southgate’s biggest Premier League win (8-1 v Manchester City in May 2011) and heaviest such defeat (0-5 v Chelsea in October 2008).

* Only 11 teams have ever scored fewer goals in a Premier League season than the 28 Southgate’s Middlesbrough managed in their 2008/09 relegation campaign.

* Southgate is one of 12 coaches to be named Premier League Manager of the Month in the same season as they were ultimately relegated.

* He has completed Premier League doubles over four teams (Paul Jewell’s Wigan in 2006/07, then Lawrie Sanchez and Roy Hodgson’s Fulham, Harry Redknapp’s Portsmouth Jewell’s Derby, all in 2007/08).

* In a Premier League table of results during Southgate’s entire three seasons as a top-flight manager, no ever-present team in that time accrued fewer points than his Middlesbrough (120), and only Wigan (105 v 115) scored fewer goals.

A table of results during the Premier League career of Gareth Southgate (August 2006-May 2009)

Streaks

* Southgate’s longest Premier League winning streak is three games (3-1 v Sheffield United, 1-3 v Charlton, 5-1 v Bolton in January 2007).

* His longest Premier League losing streak is four games (2-0 v Everton, 3-1 v Manchester City, 0-2 v Chelsea, 4-1 v Manchester United between September and October 2007).

* His longest Premier League unbeaten streak is five games (twice: 1-1 v Liverpool, 1-1 v Blackburn, 1-0 v Wigan, 1-1 v Newcastle and 1-0 v Fulham between January and February 2008; then 1-1 v Blackburn, 2-0 v Manchester City, 1-1 v West Ham, 1-2 v Aston Villa and 1-1 v Everton between October and November 2008).

* His longest Premier League clean sheet streak is two games (three times: 1-0 v West Ham and 0-0 v Liverpool in November 2006; then 2-0 v Charlton and 0-0 v Everton in December 2006; then 0-0 v Wigan and 2-0 v Liverpool in February 2009).

Transfers

* Southgate’s record signing remains Afonso Alves, on whom Middlesbrough spent £12.5m for a return of 13 goals in 49 games and £7m from Al-Sadd 18 months later.

* He remains the last manager to spend money to sign Jason Euell.

* He remains the last manager to play Marlon King and Abel Xavier in the Premier League.

* He spent £11.2m on Mido, Marvin Emnes, Jeremie Aliadiere and their combined 13 goals in 98 Premier League games.

* Southgate’s career spend of £53.5m is less than Manchester United have spent on Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Angel Di Maria, Casemiro, Rasmus Hojlund, Jadon Sancho, Romelu Lukaku, Harry Maguire, Antony and Paul Pogba.

