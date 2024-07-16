Gareth Southgate releases 331-word statement as he steps down as England manager

England boss Gareth Southgate has announced his decision to leave his role as manager following the Three Lions’ loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Prior to Sunday’s 2-1 loss in the Euro 2024 showpiece in Berlin, the 53-year-old had indicated he would make a quick decision over his future once the side returned home, and he has previously hinted the tournament in Germany could be his last with the national team.

Southgate is the most successful England men’s coach since Sir Alf Ramsey led the side to their sole major trophy in 1966, having reached two European Championship finals and a World Cup semi-final in his eight years in the role.

And in a statement on the England national team’s official website, Southgate wrote:

“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all. But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.

“I joined the FA in 2011, determined to improve English football. In that time, including eight years as England men’s manager, I have been supported by some brilliant people who have my heartfelt thanks. I could not have had anyone better alongside me than Steve Holland. He is one of the most talented coaches of his generation, and has been immense.

“I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games. Every one of them has been proud to wear the three lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many ways.

MORE ENGLAND REACTION FROM F365

👉 One England player like a ‘latter era’ Raheem Sterling under middle-manager Gareth

👉 Predicting the next ten England debutants under Southgate replacement ahead of 2026 World Cup

👉 Dunk to Guehi via Kane, Bellingham and Watkins: Ranking all 26 England players at Euro 2024

“The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of. I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St. George’s Park and the FA who strive every day to improve English football, and understand the power football has to drive positive change.

“My special thanks go to the backroom staff who have provided the players and me with unstinting support over the last eight years. Their hard work and commitment inspired me every day, and I am so grateful to them – the brilliant ‘team behind the team’.

“We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant the world to me. I’m an England fan and I always will be. I look forward to watching and celebrating as the players go on to create more special memories and to connect and inspire the nation as we know they can. Thank you, England – for everything.”