Manchester United man Alejandro Garnacho has reportedly chosen a Premier League rival as his next club after it was felt he tried to “annoy people so much that there was no option but to sell him.”

Garnacho has caused controversy at a few times of late. On United‘s tour of Southeast Asia, he’s suggested to have pushed past a fan in the street.

Prior to that, he referred to United’s season as sh*t and questioned why he didn’t play more than a cameo in the Europa League final, which the Red Devils lost to Tottenham.

There’s a lot of speculation over his exit, with Ruben Amorim reported to have told Garnacho: “You better pray that you can find a club to sign you.”

According to The Sun, the winger has chosen Chelsea as his next destination, having reportedly told his agent to make it clear he’d like to land at Stamford Bridge.

A source told the site: “Alejandro knows the Premier League is the best in the world. And while he has had some good moments at United, he wants to establish himself as a world star.

“England is the best place to do that and Chelsea have assembled a lot of good young players.”

But the suggestion that Garnacho’s United career is over has been supported, with it also said: “Garnacho seems to think he’s the next Ronaldo and this was his ‘exit interview’ moment, like he wanted to annoy people so much that there was no option but to sell him.

“It’s not gone down well with the rest of the players. “There is a feeling that while he’s a good player, he’s not quite as good as he thinks he is.”

Whether Garnacho will get his preferred move remains to be seen. Chelsea were certainly interested in him in January, but he ended up remaining with United.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have recently stated that the Blues are not out of the picture, but could find the transfer hard to come by given United would rather not strengthen another Premier League side.

Whether they would let Garnacho go to another side if they were so desperate to sell and knew there were no other options is another question.

However, there are other options for the Argentine. Multiple reports have suggested that Napoli are big fans of Garnacho, while Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan have recently joined the race for him.

United might look more favourably upon one of those sides if they don’t want to sell to a league rival.

