Garnacho ‘full of himself’ as Maresca told to bring Chelsea star ‘back down to earth’

Enzo Maresca could be the man to bring Alejandro Garnacho back “down to earth” as the Chelsea summer signing has been told to stop being so “full of himself”.

Garnacho joined Chelsea from Manchester United in the summer for £40m after Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim told him to ‘find a new club’ at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old was seen as one of few shining lights for United for his first couple of seasons in the first team, earning eight caps for Argentina, but hasn’t played for his nation for nearly a year thanks to a dip in form, a lack of game time, and – as suggested by World Cup-winning compatriot Oscar Ruggeri – a perception that he’s got too big for his boots.

“He’s no better than anyone else, you’re a football player, enjoy it, but you shouldn’t be so full of yourself,” legendary defender Ruggeri told ESPN.

“It’s pointless because you miss out on so much. Someone has to bring him down to earth.”

Ruggeri, who earned 97 caps for Argentina and won the World Cup in 1986, did though back Garnacho to return to Lionel Scaloni’s squad if he “comes back down to earth” as he’s a “phenomenal” talent.

“They’re not calling him up to the national team,” said Ruggeri, who played for the likes of Boca Juniors, San Lorenzo and Real Madrid.

“If he comes back down to earth like he was, Argentina will call him up again because he’s phenomenal on the pitch.”

Garnacho, who made 144 appearances for Manchester United, was rested for Chelsea’s Carabao Cup win over Wolves on Wednesday night.

Speaking before the game, Chelsea boss Maresca said he was pleased with the “hard work” Garnacho is doing to return to his peak.

“Garna is doing well,” Maresca said before Chelsea’s 4-3 win which set up a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Cardiff City.

“Garna is another player who we are trying to manage him a little bit physically, because he arrived here from United not 100 per cent in his physical condition.

“He is working hard every day, he is getting better and better, and in this moment we are happy with the way he is playing.”

Garnacho could return to the starting lineup for Chelsea’s clash with Tottenham on Saturday evening, though his place in the Premier League team is in doubt after Jamie Gittens’ excellent showing against Wolves.