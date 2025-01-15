Scott McTominay is trying to convince former Manchester United team-mate Alejandro Garnacho to join him at Napoli, according to reports.

Garnacho is being lined up as Napoli’s replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is expected to join Paris Saint-Germain this month.

The Georgian winger is closing in on a move to the French capital after the Serie A side accepted a £60million bid. They are now searching for his replacement on the left wing and the Man Utd player is top of their wishlist.

Garnacho was deemed untouchable by Sir Jim Ratcliffe when he first became co-owner at Old Trafford but the British billionaire has apparently changed his stance and will listen to offers for any player.

This includes Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund but it is Garnacho who is strongly being linked with an exit this month.

His former club Atletico Madrid are also believed to be keen but Napoli should up the ante in the coming days with Kvaratskhelia’s transfer to PSG close to being finalised.

Reports in Italy claim Man Utd want a fee in the region of £70m for the Argentine winger and have already rebuffed Napoli’s opening offer.

A new report from Naples outlet AreaNapoli (via Sport Witness), has involved McTominay in the transfer saga.

The report says McTominay has told his former Red Devils team-mate to ‘come to Napoli’.

The Scottish midfielder is keen to reunite with the 20-year-old as they were ‘great friends’ at Old Trafford and maintain a strong relationship.

The SW article says AreaNapoli are getting carried away and are trying to manifest Garnacho’s transfer, which is quite amusing.

Garnacho had a strong end to the 2023/24 season but has been off the boil for the most part this campaign.

The 20-year-old forward has eight goals and five assists in 30 appearances this term, though six of his goal contributions have come against weaker opposition in the Carabao Cup.

He played 80 minutes and assisted Bruno Fernandes’ goal in Sunday’s FA Cup clash at the Emirates.

Man Utd won on penalties after a 1-1 draw and will face Leicester City in the fourth round, meaning Ruud van Nistelrooy is returning to Old Trafford.

Van Nistelrooy was brought back to the club as an assistant coach by Erik ten Hag last summer and took interim charge following his compatriot’s sacking but left when Ruben Amorim was appointed head coach.

Having dipped his toes in the Premier League management water, he replaced Steve Cooper at Leicester and led his side to a 6-2 victory over Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, which earned them a spot in the fourth round.

