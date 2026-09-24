Alejandro Garnacho: Report details chance of Chelsea return from Aston Villa in January

There is only one way that Alejandro Garnacho could return to Chelsea from Aston Villa in January as neither club holds a clause to cut his loan short midway through the season.

After just one season at Chelsea following his £40m transfer from Manchester United, the Blues reached an agreement with Villa would would see the Argentina international move to Villa Park on loan and join in a permanent £43m transfer if certain conditions are met.

After just 31 minutes of action across three Premier League games from the bench, it’s been suggested that Garnacho and Villa might already be looking for a way out of the relationship.

But The Telegraph have revealed that Chelsea don’t hold a January recall clause and Villa don’t have an exit clause of their own.

It means that both Chelsea and Villa would have to agree to cut Garnacho’s loan deal short amid reports suggesting La Liga clubs may be interested.

Garnacho doing an Elliott

But Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has called for patience over Garnacho, amid claims that his situation bears a strong resemblance to that of Harvey Elliott at Villa Park last season.

Elliot featured for just 284 minutes across all competitions last term and is now on loan at Valencia, where he’s been called out for being overweight.

On Garnacho, Emery said: “We want him at the same level he was for Chelsea in the first part of last season and in Manchester two years ago.

“He is a player we have signed for a long time, and we will help him to feel comfortable and confident to get his quality.”

He added: “First is positive – his attitude. His attitude is very important, he is getting the commitment we need to achieve it. Now he needs time. Time, hard work every day, and he is showing it with his attitude. Then, everything he is progressing.

“Every training session we are doing, he is showing he can play matches. He played a few minutes, but it was not enough, firstly due to the minutes he played and the things he showed.

“Progressively, I am seeing him better. The most important thing is being consistent and demanding through the attitude he has. Then, I believe and I trust that he will achieve his best performance.”

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