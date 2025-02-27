Alejandro Garnacho and Ruben Amorim are not seeing eye to eye at Man Utd.

Alejandro is “ruining his career” after his latest show of contempt for Ruben Amorim and his decisions against Ipswich, reportedly “arguing with the tactics” of the Manchester United boss.

Garnacho was taken off at the end of the first half in the Red Devils’s 3-2 win over Ipswich after Patrick Dorgu was shown a red card for a horror challenge on Omari Hutchinson, and the winger was not best pleased.

He was clearly angry as he marched straight down the tunnel to the dressing room rather than sitting on the bench, before posting a picture of himself leaving the pitch on his Instagram story.

READ MORE: Man Utd pit of despair has fresh meat but Red Devils show welcome grit to beat Ipswich

Amorim offered a lame excuse for Garnacho’s reaction to being subbed and referred to the falling-out with Rashford which led to his loan to Aston Villa in January, before confirming he would “talk to” the winger about the incident.

Garnacho and Rashford were dropped from the squad for the win over Manchester City in December over a lack of effort in training, before Garnacho was restored for the following trip to Tottenham.

Former Liverpool and Aston Villa star Dean Saunders believes Garnacho is “ruining his career” having heard he’s also been “arguing with the tactics” behind the scenes.

“He’s walking on thin ice, Garnacho, he is,” he told talkSPORT.

“If you look at the league table, there’s not a player at Man United who can complain to the manager for not playing or getting brought off, look where they are in the league.

“And if he’s, from what I’ve heard, he’s arguing with the manager, he’s arguing with the tactics and he’s throwing his toys out the pram when he gets brought off.

“He’s going to ruin his career if he carries on.”

MORE MAN UTD ON COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd insider claims Amorim is ‘destroying the morale in the dressing room’ after Ipswich win

👉 Amorim ‘wants Man Utd star out’ with his ‘attitude’ causing ‘problems in the dressing room’

👉 Ferdinand names two summer signings among four Man Utd stars unfit for Amorim system after Ipswich win

Saunders, who previously managed Wolves, reflected on his coaching experience to explain how he would deal with Garnacho’s misconduct if he was in Amorim’s position.

“I used to say to the group, ‘Listen, your job is to go out and do your job in your role, whether it’s a striker, getting goals, making goals.

“My job is to pick the right team, give you some tactics with and without the ball, and then the only way I can affect the game is by making substitutions in the last half an hour.

“So if I bring you off, don’t take it personal, and don’t… There’s people stood behind me, directors and owners of the club.

“When you’re shaking your head walking off, how do you think I look standing in the technical area?

“‘Come and see me Monday morning, knock on my door and I’ll explain to you why I took you off. Don’t show it out there in front of everyone.'”