Alejandro Garnacho is ‘open to leaving’ Manchester United in January amidst interest from his former club Atletico Madrid, according to reports.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe previously deemed Garnacho one of three ‘untouchable’ Red Devils players along with Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund but appears to have changed his stance.

The 20-year-old Argentina international joined Man Utd from Atletico Madrid for a measly £400,000 in July 2022 and is one of the club’s only good signings made post-Sir Alex Ferguson.

There has been lots of speculation about a return to Atletico, with Garnacho yet to find his place under new Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim.

He was notably omitted from the matchday squad to face Manchester City last month but has since featured under Amorim, unlike Marcus Rashford, who was also dropped via WhatsApp for the 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Selling Garnacho would contradict Ratcliffe’s long-term plan of buying and building around their young stars, with Garnacho one of the most promising youngsters at the club.

However, the former Atletico teenager is ‘open’ to a ‘sensational return’ to the Spanish capital, where he was born.

This according to TheBootRoom correspondent Graeme Bailey, who says Garnacho ‘is frustrated with life under Ruben Amorim so far’ and is willing to depart Man Utd this month.

Amorim is yet to find a place for the youngster in his starting XI but does ‘highly rate’ him.

As do the Man Utd hierarchy, but ‘neither party will stand in his way if he wishes to leave’.

Garnacho could be sold for huge profit, which would hugely benefit the Red Devils in their attempts to navigate the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

While the player is open to the transfer, Atletico ‘remain very interested’ and ‘are keeping a close eye on his situation’ at Old Trafford.

The La Liga giants also hold an interest in Rashford. They could make an approach to take him on loan and ‘hold him in high esteem’.

Garnacho is their top choice, though, and will be ready to pounce ‘if the opportunity presents itself to them’.

As mentioned already, Ratcliffe deemed Garnacho and two Man Utd team-mates ‘untouchable’ last year but his stance ‘has done a complete 180’ having decided he will listen to offers for any player.

This report comes after it was claimed that Kobbie Mainoo is no longer untouchable and has interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

