Gary Lineker says Chelsea made Euro 2024 star ‘suffer’ – ‘Became a laughing stock’

Chelsea turned Spain star Marc Cucurella into a “laughing stock” following his transfer from Brighton as Gary Lineker and Micah Richards reflect on his “really good” Euro 2024.

Cucurella has played a key role in getting Spain to the Euros final but was something of a surprise selection by Luis de la Fuente having struggled since his £62m move from Brighton to Chelsea in the summer of 20222.

The left-back has started every game for Spain save for the final group match against Albania, for which he was rested, but has failed to nail down a starting spot at Stamford Bridge for the majority of his two years at the club.

There were some signs of a return to form at the end of the last season under Mauricio Pochettino and the 25-year-old will hope to impress new boss Enzo Maresca on his return from international duty. Chelsea no longer need to sign a new left-back.

‘A laughing stock’

Richards has been impressed by the full-back’s displays having been turned into a “laughing stock” by Chelsea.

“Marc Cucurella is a massive talking point,” he said on The Rest is Football podcast after Spain beat France to reach the Euro 2024 final.

“At Brighton he was in a system, he could play as one of three centre-backs or at full-back and would always go forward and join in attacks.

“He looked like a really good player. He went to Chelsea and because it was so disorganised, he became a bit of a laughing stock.

“But in this tournament he’s been one of the best full-backs.”

‘A club in disarray’

Former England striker Gary Lineker added: “It just shows you that when a club is in disarray, players suffer and it becomes really hard to perform in those circumstances.

“He’s had a really good tournament.”

Cucurella has been linked with a move away from Chelsea but insists he is happy where he is.

He said: “When you go abroad it is difficult, people see Spanish football, the club they have supported since they were little, and they lose track of you a little.

“What we are doing is very nice, there are a lot of people enjoying it and if it goes well we have a couple of games left to finish with a great championship.

“Playing in La Liga is nice, it’s my home and I would stop speaking English for a while!

“Seriously, I’m very happy in England. It’s a very good experience for my family. London is a great city to be in for a few years and today I’m not thinking about any change because my family is very happy.”