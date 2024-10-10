Gary Lineker’s job ‘under threat’ as ‘irritated’ BBC chief ‘backs’ MOTD host to be ‘biggest casualty’

Gary Lineker is reportedly ‘under threat’ of losing his job as the ‘BBC’s new sports supremo’ is ‘backing’ the Match of the Day presenter’s exit.

The 63-year-old – who had spells at Leicester City, FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur during his playing career – earned 80 England caps and replaced Des Lynam as the presenter of Match of the Day in 1999.

Last year, Lineker decided to step back from his role with the BBC after taking to social media to criticise the British government’s immigration policy.

Several colleagues joined him in protest, but his return to the BBC was confirmed a couple of days later.

Before the 2023/24 campaign, Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards launched The Rest is Football podcast and this has seen the presenter become increasingly outspoken.

Lineker has openly criticised Man Utd amid their miserable start to this season, while the BBC were reportedly left ’embarrassed’ by his comments during Euro 2024.

READ: Five reasons why Gary Lineker’s The Rest Is Football trumps Gary Neville’s Stick to Football



His future at the BBC and Match of the Day is in doubt as his current contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

A new report from The Daily Mail claims ‘the BBC’s new sports supremo – Alex Kay-Jelski – is backing moves to bring an end to Lineker’s tenure as Match of the Day host’.

Internally, it is said that Kay-Jelski is being referred to as ‘the hatchet man’ following his decision to sack Jermaine Jenas after the former England international was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’.

ENGLAND COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 England: Carsley to ‘deploy false nine’ in ‘bold’ starting XI vs Greece; five-man attack to be named

👉 England: Palmer fourth in ranking of potential Kane replacements to solve 2026 World Cup conundrum

👉 Rooney claims England star has ‘ruined’ his international career after Carsley avoids ‘reckless’ decision

An insider told The Daily Mail: ‘Lineker’s job is very much under threat.

‘He’s fronted Match of the Day for over 25 years, so the show is due a change, and Kay-Jelski is the man ruthless enough to trigger one.

‘His brutal axing of Jenas shows he’s not afraid to make big decisions and he has no qualms about potentially upsetting Lineker.

‘There’s a feeling within Match of the Day a new era is ready to kick in and Lineker will be the biggest casualty.’

The report adds: ‘Sources now claim he wants to freshen up the flagship show by bringing in a new presenter, who could appeal more to a younger audience and believes the former England striker’s name does not carry as much weight as it once did.

‘Plus, he views Lineker’s £1.35million a year salary as ‘excessive’ and has privately admitted Match of the Day viewers would tune in no matter the host.

‘Kay-Jelski has been tough in negotiations with Lineker over the renewal of his current contract, which expires at the end of the football season.

‘It is understood that Kay-Jelski was irritated by Lineker’s often outspoken comments on his non-BBC podcast is hosts alongside MoTD colleagues Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, which is produced by his own lucrative company Goalhanger.’