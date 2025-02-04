Gary Lineker has claimed that Liverpool were lucky to be awarded a penalty in the win over Bournemouth at the weekend.

Arne Slot’s side battled hard to overcome a spirited Bournemouth side who had a goal ruled out for offside and hit the post before losing to two Mohamed Salah strikes.

While the second was a fantastic, trademark curling effort from the right side of the box, the first was penalty which involved a coming together between Lewis Cook and Cody Gakpo.

The Liverpool attacker raced through on goal chasing a long ball and was perceived to be obstructed by the Bournemouth player, with replays showing a slight touch which tripped up Gakpo who was running at near full speed.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Lineker believes that penalties should not be awarded for the kind of tackle made by Cook. He said: “Definitely a soft one, I don’t think you should be getting penalties for that kind of [tackle].”

Interestingly, Bournemouth’s David Brooks felt it was a penalty, “I think obviously you can stand there and blame the referee, I don’t think it was the referee’s fault. I think it is a penalty, it is harsh on Lew [Cook].

“If I was Gakpo in that position I’d go down so yes, I think it’s one of them. I think we created the better chances from what I can remember. On another day, if mine’s onside then it’s 1-1 and the game’s back on.”

Liverpool march on

Despite a tricky game at the Vitality Stadium, Liverpool managed to come away with an important win in a big game, given the Cherries had dismantled Nottingham Forest a week earlier.

With that victory confirming their third win in as many games in the league following their draw with Forest, they’ve maintained their six-point lead at the top of the league table, with Arsenal sitting in second.

They do have a game in hand which is set to be played this week as they travel across Stanley Park to face Everton at Goodison Park for the last time in the league before they move stadium.

With David Moyes overseeing a turnaround in form since arriving for his second spell, Slot’s side will have their work cut out after seeing their three consecutive victories over Spurs, Brighton and Leicester City.

Having walked into a title ambush last season in the same game, they will be wary to avoid another collapse after the 2-0 defeat at the hands of Sean Dyche’s side last season.

Another defeat would give Arsenal a look-in and a confidence boost after dominating Manchester City 5-1, making the gap officially six points. However, Liverpool can extend their lead to nine with what would be an incredible result on what is likely to be an emotional night.