Gary Lineker calls for Man Utd icon to be given ‘another chance’ after major blow

Gary Lineker hopes that Wayne Rooney will be offered “another chance” in management after the Man Utd legend was sacked by Championship club on Birmingham City.

Rooney was dismissed by Birmingham on Tuesday following a heavy defeat to Leeds United on New Year’s Day, bringing an end to a disastrous 83-day stint in charge.

The Blues sat sixth in the table when the former Derby County and D.C. United took charge in October, but have slipped to 20th – just six points above the relegation zone – having lost nine of Rooney’s 15 games in charge.

In a statement, Rooney admitted that it “will take some time to get over this setback” and revealed his plans to “take some time my family” having been involved in football non-stop since emerging as a 16-year-old with boyhood club Everton.

The 38-year-old strongly indicated that he is not yet finished in the dugout, vowing to “prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager.”

Appearing on The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker says he understands why Birmingham were minded to make a change, but is keen to see Rooney return to management in the future.

He said: “I hope he gets another chance because three months in football is not much time to change things at a club.

“But you understand why patience will wear thin, especially when you start dipping towards the bottom of the table.”

Lineker’s fellow pundit Micah Richards is convinced that Rooney may still become a leading manager, having emerged with credit from a difficult situation at Derby.

Yet the former Manchester City and Aston Villa defender claimed Rooney was not adaptable enough at Birmingham, with the relentless Championship schedule making it challenging for new managers to enforce different styles of play.

He said: “I think the best managers know how to adapt at the right times. You [need] a team who can be solid and make you a goal [to] get your way through [to the] transfer window.

“So a lot of people are saying: ‘OK, wait until January as he’s not brought in his own players. Is it really fair to judge him?’

“But to be honest, the team was doing so well [before Rooney’s arrival] so there’s no real excuse.

“I played in the Championship and it’s Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday. In between them [sic] days, you just rest anyway. So to try and get your style of play within the season is going to be very, very difficult.

“I think he’s still got a chance of being a very good manager because, at Derby, he did a good job with what they were dealing with: finances and losing players and the transfer embargoes so many different things – and he nearly kept them up.

“This Birmingham job, because of where they were in the league and [being] 20th now, [has] not gone to plan and we have to be honest about that.”