‘From what I heard’ – Gary Lineker tips shock contender for Man Utd job as RVN ‘adds no value’

Gary Lineker has tipped an 'interesting' candidate for the Man Utd job.

Gary Lineker has tipped a “very interesting” candidate for the Manchester United job after what he’s “heard” from England players.

Erik ten Hag was relieved of his duties by the United chiefs on Monday after defeat to West Ham on Sunday left them in 14th place in the Premier League.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has stepped up to take interim charge and may well be offered the permanent job if results improve, but United are also drawing up a shortlist of alternatives.

Ruben Amorim, Xavi and Thomas Frank are thought to be high on that shortlist while Gareth Southgate continues to be linked with the role.

But Linker reckons Lee Carsley, who’s currently in caretaker charge of England ahead of Thomas Tuchel taking on the permanent role in January, should be considered by the Red Devils bosses.

Lineker said: “I’m going to throw in a name here. I think it would be very interesting, he’s certainly a brilliant coach.

“A certain Lee Carsley – who they probably won’t think about.

“He’s a really imaginative coach, he plays attacking football.

“From what I heard from England players, they thought he was really good. Really interesting and thoughtful on the game.”

Lineker admitted Carsley had “struggled” with the media attention during his brief time as England boss, but added: “I think that’s quite easy to learn quickly.”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Mailbox: Ten Hag problem is gone from Manchester United but who will sack INEOS and Ratcliffe?

👉 Man Utd interim appointment ‘raising eyebrows’ after RvN ‘private clashes with Dutch players’

👉 Man Utd ‘approach’ for Erik ten Hag successor revealed as they ‘try their luck’

The feeling for now is that the job is Van Nistelrooy’s to lose, but Simon Jordan is far from convinced that the former Red Devils striker is the man for the job.

Van Nistelrooy already has experience as a head coach after he spent just over a season in charge of Dutch side PSV.

He led PSV to a second-place finish in the 2022/2023 season and won both the KNVB Cup and Johan Cruyff Cup before departing due to a perceived lack of support from the club bosses.

But Jordan has urged United to “get a proper manager” given they’ve “created bugger all” since Van Nistelrooy arrived at the club.

“If they recruited van Nistelrooy with that in mind [to make him interim] then fair play to them,” Jordan told talkSPORT prior to Ten Hag’s axing.

“He’s part of a coaching setup that has created bugger all since he’s walked through the door.

“So from my point of view if you are alighting upon Van Nistelrooy to give him a chance then you don’t have an idea of the way it should be going in the first place. You should have clear visions.

“Van Nistelrooy has been brought in and there’s no value added, in fact United are worse as a result.

“He’s part of a coaching framework that Ten Hag sits on top of, that he’s part of.

“There’s nothing about van Nistelrooy that I would suggest gives you any indication that he should get the job besides the fact there’s history of Van Nistelrooy and Manchester United.

“Make a decision and go get a proper manager.”