Gary Lineker has explained why he thinks it would be “game over” in the Premier League title race if Arsenal signed Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez.

Arsenal‘s hopes of winning the Premier League title were dealt a blow on Sunday as they suffered their first home loss of the season against Manchester United.

After Man City and Aston Villa earned wins, the Gunners are only four points clear at the top of the Premier League and were clearly nervous against Man Utd.

Mikel Arteta’s side struggled to break Man Utd down as they only really threatened from set pieces, so Lineker thinks they should make a move for Alvarez.

The former Man City star, who is reportedly valued at around £87m, is said to be eyeing a return to the Premier League, with Arsenal and Chelsea linked with a move.

Lineker reckons a transfer of this magnitude could end the Premier League title race as Alvarez would be a clear upgrade on Gabriel Jesus.

“They’ve not got anyone really banging in the goals on a regular basis,” Lineker said on The Rest is Football podcast.

READ: 16 Conclusions from Arsenal 2-3 Man United: DNA, bottle, retro kits, Carrick, Arteta, Mbeumo and more

“Gabriel Jesus has come back and scored one or two but there was a reason they needed to sign a new No. 9 in the first place.

“I like Jesus and always have, he’s got a great work ethic, he chases and harries and does get a few goals. He’s a bit streaky – when he’s on he’s on but when he’s off he a bit of a confidence player.

“It’s probably complete b*** as most of these things are on social media but I saw they were linked with Julian Alvarez who I know is not entirely happy with life at Atletico.

“Now that is the sort of player you know can handle the big occasion – he’s a World Cup winner for crying out loud. Someone like that at Arsenal would be game over.

“But they do need one or two of these current forwards to start scoring on a reasonably regular basis.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Arsenal take first big step to bottling the Premier League title as Man Utd thrive in nervy Emirates

* Paul Scholes insists ‘unbelievable’ Arsenal star has had a better season than Declan Rice

* Arsenal legend Seaman slams ‘strange’ Arteta decision as the Gunners lose to Man Utd

Arsenal also have issues with their other attackers, with Rio Ferdinand hitting out at Bukayo Saka for not doing enough against Man Utd.

“He’s the one they always go to but I don’t see him running onto anything,” Ferdinand said of Saka.

“Maybe it’s just the way Arsenal play or maybe it was that Manchester United got into a shape so quickly and didn’t allow there to be space in behind to run.

“But I never see him running onto things. I want to see him doing that.

“He’s now brought that other part to his game where he runs on the outside which I like, it’s added a different variation to his game.

‘The link-up with Odegaard isn’t what it was a year or 18 months ago.”