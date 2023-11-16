Gary Lineker tips current Man Utd star to become MOTD host after World Cup trial

Gary Lineker has tipped Mason Mount as a future host of Match of the Day after the presenter hinted that Jermaine Jenas could replace him in the hotseat.

Lineker has hosted MOTD since 1999 but admitted this year that he may not be in the role for too much longer.

The legendary England striker was taken off air by the BBC after criticising the government’s language towards refugees, and despite being quickly reinstated, there are consistent rumours over his future.

Lineker has revealed he will continue to present Match of the Day if te BBC agree a new deal with the Premier League, which looks likely given none of the rival broadcsters believe paying for Premier League highlights is commercially viable.

The presenter recently joked on the show that Jenas wanted the role, and has now been asked which current players could have a future in broadcasting.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast alongside Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, Lineker picked out Mount as a potential option.

He said: “Kasper Schmeichel as a goalkeeper, very good. His dad’s done lots of punditry, that’s not a bad shout. Can you remember Alan, when we did the World Cup in Moscow and there were three young footballers?

“It was Mason Mount, Phil Foden and Ryan Sessegnon. They came to watch us do the TV show.

“And Mason Mount sat in my chair and was doing a few things to camera, and he wasn’t too bad. Who knows, maybe Mason Mount, we’ll see.”

James Maddison’s name was then brought up, with Lineker adding: “He’s very eloquent and he’s very good tactically. I think he’s the best of the players in the post-match interview.”

Asked about the future of Match of the Day in a recent interview with GQ, Lineker said: “The Premier League have been very clever, making sure that there is a show on terrestrial television to maintain interest in the sport, as still over half the public don’t have Sky or BT. So hopefully that will continue.”

MAILBOX: Arsenal would have won the league with Emery instead of Arteta last season…