Gary Neville says Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City are the only teams with “cases to win the Premier League” but has ruled one of those clubs out of doing so.

The Manchester United legend was on co-commentary for Sky Sports as Arsenal came from behind to beat Newcastle United on Sunday.

It was a dramatic victory for the Gunners, who scored two late headers via ex-Magpies star Mikel Merino and defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

Merino came off the bench to cancel out Nick Woltemade’s first-half header before Gabriel netted in the sixth minute of second-half injury time.

The result is a huge boost to Arsenal’s title challenge after Liverpool were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Man City, meanwhile, won 4-1 against Burnley and sit seventh in the Premier League table after six games, with champions Liverpool and Arsenal occupying first and second place, respectively.

Those are the three teams that Neville thinks are in the Premier League title race.

“Between Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City, all of them have got cases to win the Premier League,” he said on the Gary Neville Podcast.

“All equal cases as well, I don’t think you can look at any of the three and think they’re definitely above the others.

“All three of those teams have got genuine cases. Liverpool may be slight favourites but I don’t think any club will be completely confident to win the league even though they all have a great chance.

“It’s really close I think.”

Neville then bizarrely ruled out Man City and said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has the “best squad in the league”.

“Mikel Arteta has got a brilliant squad,” he stated. “He’s got a brilliant squad, I think he’s got the best squad in the league and maybe the best team in the league and I say that quietly because Liverpool are excellent.

“There’s only two teams who can win this league – Liverpool and Arsenal – I don’t think anyone else can.”

Neville also said after the game that it was a “huge” result for Arteta’s side.

“That feels absolutely huge, we’re in September, it shouldn’t do,” he said.

“We’re looking at a team who haven’t seemed to know how to take risks, but they’ve done it here at St James’ Park, one of the hardest places to come.

“Mikel Arteta, a week ago the handbrake was on, and now the kitchen sink has been thrown at a game and it’s come off for him.

“Those Liverpool players sitting at home watching this, their hearts will have just sunk slightly.”

