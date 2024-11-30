Gary Neville: Arsenal have new Thierry Henry-Robert Pires relationship after ‘incredible’ West Ham moment

Gary Neville claimed Arsenal have a modern-day Thierry Henry and Robert Pires relationship as Martin Odegaard slotted a penalty in the Gunners’ clash with West Ham.

Mikel Arteta’s side roared into a 4-0 lead at the London Stadium thanks to goals from Gabriel Magalhaes, Leandro Trossard, Odegaard and Havertz, before Bukayo Saka scored from the spot to give them an incredible 5-2 lead at half-time after Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Emerson had pegged them back.

Odegaard played a delightful dinked pass through to Saka in the build-up to Trossard’s goal, but it was the Norway international’s penalty that sparked memories of Henry and Pires for Neville on commentary.

Saka won the penalty and looked as though he would take the spot kick having been the usual penalty taker in recent seasons, but the England international was in fact holding the ball for Odegaard, with the captain stepping up to score Arsenal’s fourth.

Neville flip-flopped as he watched the moment unfold, eventually claiming that Saka and Odegaard are the new Henry and Pires when it comes to penalties.

He said on Sky Sports commentary: “There’s no Henry-Pires relationship here where if you get fouled, you don’t take the penalty… That’s confused us all, there is an Henry-Pires relationship.

“The Henry-Pires relationship of 2024 is Saka and Odegaard.”

Neville was also full of praise for Gabriel, who nodded in Arsenal’s opener from Saka’s corner.

The Brazilian was seen speaking to Saka and other Gunners players ahead of the delivery, seemingly in charge from start to finish.

“That is just incredible – Gabriel has just conducted that goal from start to finish. I can’t think of a more important place when defending corners than the near post,” said Neville.

“The quality of the delivery in is outstanding though and these Arsenal corners need special attention.”

Over on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Republic of Ireland midfielder Andy Reid added: “Straight away the Arsenal staff go to hug the set-piece coach [Nicolas Jover].

“It’s a brilliant ball in, there’s not a lot of pace on the ball, but it’s really accurate.

“Gabriel gets free and he has the movement from the back to the front post – he will not get an easier header.

“He has the desire to get his head on the ball, but the delivery is key.”