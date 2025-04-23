Gary Neville said Matheus Cunha would fill a hole that Manchester United are “desperate” in as the Wolves forward edges closer to a move.

The Brazilian extended his contract at the Molineux in February but is widely expected to make a move in the summer, with United emerging as a possible destination.

Cunha, who has a £62.5m release clause, operates either centrally or wide on the left, and Neville believes United need to improve in the latter area.

“They’re desperate in that position, he would suit the system,” he said on Sky Sports.

“They’ve let Jadon Sancho, Antony and Marcus Rashford go, they’re playing with Garnacho at the moment but that leaves them lopsided.

“They need someone who can beat players, someone who is equally as good at running through the middle with the ball.

“They need to score goals, Manchester United.”

United face competition to sign the 25-year-old with Nottingham Forest, Arsenal, and Newcastle also said to be interested.

Cunha is not the only transfer target for the Old Trafford club this summer, with Ipswich’s Liam Delap also on their radar.

The striker, who has scored 12 goals in the league this season, has a release clause of £30m should Ipswich be relegated, and the Tractor Boys will be mathematically down this weekend if they fail to beat Newcastle or if West Ham picks up at least a point.

According to the Daily Mail, United are ready to spend the £92.5m needed for both Cunha and Delap with Ruben Amorim given backing in his first summer transfer window at the club.

Manchester City, who sold the striker to Ipswich last summer, are owed 20% of the sell-on fee and also have a buy-back option but are unlikely to trigger it given they have Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush already at the club.

Other names on United’s reported shortlist include Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.