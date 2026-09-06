Gary Neville conceded that perhaps Arsenal should have signed Morgan Rogers in the summer as the Chelsea man scored against the Gunners with his first touch of the fixture.

Rogers was a target for the Gunners in the summer, and they appeared the leading side in pursuit of him. But they never actially made an offer, with his asking price appearing a problem, and Chelsea’s swooped, confirming a £117million transfer in a very short period of negotiations.

The former Aston Villa man scored in the first half on his debut, before assisting on his second appearance, prior to his first appearance against Arsenal following their interest in him.

Rogers made an instant impact against the Gunners, scoring in the second minute, with his first touch of the game.

Speaking on commentary, Neville suggested that perhaps Arsenal should have signed Rogers.

He said: “I’ve been arguing all week with Ian Wright that Arsenal shouldn’t have signed Morgan Rogers. Maybe they should!”

Rogers’ goal early on in the game also set a new Premier League record for Chelsea. Indeed, they have become the first club in the history of the league to score inside the first five minutes in their first three games of the season.

The times of their goals against Fulham, Brighton and Arsenal were the first minute, the fourth and the second, respectively.

While Rogers’ Chelsea side were unable to overcome the Gunners, who won 2-1, he has been in great form so far this season at his new club.

Ian Wright thoughts on potential Morgan Rogers signing

It comes after Wright said of Arsenal’s pursuit of Rogers: “I think we did need Rogers. You say we have got those types of players but that is what Mikel wanted. It is a position where we need that player. Of course Saka is back, Odegaard is back, Havertz is back and playing together, but he wanted that difference-maker.

“He [Rogers] is the one we were linked with ages ago and he would have loved to have come, I can feel it.”

Neville and Wright also disagreed on who has the best forward line between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Neville said: “If you say to Mikel Arteta: ‘Would you swap your forward line for Chelsea’s?’ He would swap.

“He’d put Rogers, Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro up there in front of [Bukayo] Saka, [Kai] Havertz and [Eberechi] Eze, he would.

“So it’s not the strongest part of Arsenal’s team, but what he’s done in defence and in midfield has become that good.

“If you don’t concede goals, you’ve got a great chance of winning nearly every single match. If you’re conceding goals, you’re going to lose more points.”

Wright responded: “I’m not having that over Saka, Havertz and Eze. I’m not having that.”

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