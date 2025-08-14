Gary Neville claims Ruben Amorim is not ‘fully on board’ with one Man Utd star

Gary Neville insists that Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim is not yet “fully on board” with Kobbie Mainoo being a long-term solution in midfield.

The Red Devils begin the new Premier League season on Sunday when they host last year’s runners-up Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Man Utd have vastly improved their attack, which was the fifth worst in the Premier League last season, with the signings of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

But Amorim wants the Red Devils to bring in a new defensive midfielder before the end of the transfer window with Brighton’s Carlos Baleba their main target.

Neville admits that the midfielder looks “worrying” at Old Trafford in its current form with Amorim not “fully on board” with academy product Mainoo.

Man Utd legend Neville said on The Overlap’s Stick to Football: “The midfield does look worrying with Ugarte, Casemiro and Mainoo.

“Do you know what, I looked at Kobbie Mainoo last week and it looked like he has physically changed.

“He looked stronger, like he was more sturdy then he was before.

“It’s early but I thought Kobbie Mainoo would be an absolute certainty to play as one of United’s two midfield players for the next five or ten years.

“But it doesn’t feel like the manager is fully on board with that.”

Neville reckons they could finish as high as fifth this coming season if they can bring in a midfielder and goalkeeper, otherwise it’s eight or ninth for Man Utd.

He added: “You’ve got to get a goalkeeper. If you’ve got a goalkeeper and a midfield player, I think fifth or sixth will be achievable. I think without a goalkeeper, it’s eighth or ninth.

“That is the number one most difficult position in English football, Manchester United goalkeeper. I think it’s the most scrutiny that anybody comes under.”

“Donnarumma or [Emi] Martinez. When they said about Martinez from Villa earlier in the season, I wanted him. His personality. He’s got guts. He’s got that presence.”

Wayne Rooney also urged Man Utd to bring in a midfielder, he told Match of The Day: “I still would like to see them sign a solid midfield player who is going to help control games for them, but also build up play.

“I’d still like one more. I think Bruno, I’d like to see him pushed forward and that allows him to go forward and play forward more.

“So I think they’ve been good signings, but I’d like to see them get one or two more.”