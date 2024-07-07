Gary Neville aims dig at five Euro 2024 nations in England vs Netherlands prediction

Gary Neville has made his prediction for England’s semi-final against the Netherlands and five Euro 2024 caught strays in the process.

The Three Lions beat Switzerland on penalties on Saturday night after the quarter-final tie finished 1-1 after extra time.

Breel Embolo have the Swiss the lead in the 75th minute before Bukayo Saka’s curled effort went in off the far post to restore parity.

England were hanging on in extra time but converted all five of their penalties with aplomb while Manuel Akanji’s effort was saved by Jordan Pickford to hand them victory.

The beaten finalists at the last European Championship will face the Netherlands – who came from behind to beat Turkey later on Saturday – on Wednesday for a place in the final, while France take on Spain in the other semi-final.

‘A proper game’

Neville reckons it may well be “written in the stars” for England this summer and described the clash with the Netherlands in Dortmund as a “proper game” in something of a slight to Serbia, Denmark, Slovenia, Slovakia and Switzerland.

“That’s a proper game,” Neville said on ITV. “You’re always going to face the best teams at some point in the competition.

“England’s route so far has been pretty favourable. This is a step-up but you’d expect that in a semi-final.”

‘Something is happening’

Pressed for his prediction, Neville added: “Do you know something? Honestly, I think there’s an element of what’s happening in this tournament that makes you think it’s written in the stars.

“Something is happening. Everything that could fall for us is. We’ve won one game in 90 minutes out of five and yet we’re in the semis so you think something is happening for us.”

Fellow ex-England defender Joleon Lescott, meanwhile, said: “I’m confident. Maybe it’s just the effect of winning on penalties but I’m confident we will beat Holland.”