Manchester United legend Gary Neville has released a statement after he was banned from attending Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea on Sunday.

A Daily Mail report on Friday evening revealed that Forest have ‘banned’ the Sky Sports pundit from the City Ground for the club’s huge Champions League decider against Enzo Maresca’s side.

Forest ‘requested Sky Sports change its team for the game’ as there is a ‘belief within the camp’ that Neville ‘has a grudge against the club, its board and management’ after several critical comments on social media and TV.

READ MORE: Premier League clubs in Europe: Spurs’ Europa League win boosts European pedigree over Arsenal

More from our report on the matter:

Forest want Sky to change their punditry team, also believing that the former England defender could receive a ‘hostile welcome from fans following some aggressive messaging from Neville that they feel was aimed at diminishing the club’s progress this season’. The City Ground club – who are seventh in the Premier League – have also ‘formally complained to Sky about Neville’. The Premier League is ‘aware of the situation’ but won’t intervene, as it’s within any club’s rights to decide who comes on to their property. The report adds that Sky believe Forest’s action is ‘unprecedented and unwelcome’ and have revised their production plans as a result, switching to presenting from their west London HQ. You just know Dave Jones or G Nev will mention it within 20 seconds of going on air. Neville has also ‘chosen not to be part of the coverage, with Sky’s full backing’, with the broadcaster still sending a commentary team to the City Ground.

Neville has responded with a statement on social media, confirming that Forest are refusing to give him “accreditation or access to the stadium as a co-commentator”.

The former Manchester United and England defender added that after dishing out his “fair share of criticism’ in his 14 years as a pundit, he has never experienced something like “this unprecedented action”.

Neville posted on Instagram: “I was contacted by Sky Sports earlier on in the week and told that I would be commentating at the City Ground on Sunday for the Nottingham Forest v Chelsea match.

“I was informed yesterday by Sky Sports that Nottingham Forest would not give me an accreditation or access to the stadium as a co-commentator. I’ve had no choice but to withdraw from the coverage.

“I’ve dished out my fair share of criticism and praise in the last 14 years of doing this job and have never come close to this unprecedented action.

“Personally, I think it’s disappointing that a great club like Nottingham Forest have been reduced to making such a decision. Whilst they have every right to choose who they let into their own stadium, it’s symptomatic of things that have happened over the last 12 months with the club.

“I wish the coaching staff, players and fans of the club all the best in their quest to achieve Champions League football.”

READ NOW: Big Weekend: Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Amorim, Palmer, play-off final, Serie A title race