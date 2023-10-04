‘End of’ – Gary Neville in disbelief as Liverpool boss Klopp calls for replay after VAR incident

Gary Neville feels the wrongful VAR call that contributed to Liverpool losing against Tottenham should be the end of things, as he is in disbelief at Jurgen Klopp calling for the game to be replayed.

Liverpool’s 2-1 loss against Tottenham saw the Reds on the wrong end of some decisions which have come into question. The red cards for both Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota have been brought up.

However, it was Luis Diaz’s disallowed goal which has caused a torrent of calls for action. Diaz scored a legitimate goal, which was ruled out for offside, and the VAR official checking the goal thought it had been given, so didn’t flag anything in his assessment of the decision.

As such, play was restarted with a free kick, and when the official realised he’d upheld the wrong decision, it was then too late to change it, as the game had already resumed.

Liverpool fans are in uproar, as is boss Klopp. The manager has come out and stated that a “replay is the right thing to do” as the situation “has not happened before”.

That’s not exactly true – a number of sides have received apologies in the past following incidents in games which VAR got wrong, some of which resulting in losses, as in this case.

Pundit Neville feels though the decision was wrong, that should be the end of things, as he posted of his disbelief at Klopp asking for a replay on social media platform X.

“Can’t believe how Liverpool have grabbed defeat from victory in their handling of this ! They were wronged by a shocking mistake. End of!” he said.

Indeed, it seems Neville believes the Reds have made the situation worse for themselves by keeping on about it rather than just letting it go.

While it would be difficult to do that after such a bad decision was given against them, it seems very unlikely the game will be replayed, as if that could be done every time a decision was wrongly given, a lot of teams would have cause for replays.

