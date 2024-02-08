Gary Neville drops doping bombshell as Man Utd played ‘Italian team’ that ‘weren’t clean’

Gary Neville has revealed that he and other Manchester United players were convinced that an Italian team they played against in the Champions League “weren’t clean”.

Serie A sides were the teams to beat in Europe in the 90s, with a representative in eight of the ten Champions League finals across the decade, and they had a further five finalists in the 2000s, when Neville claims something wasn’t right.

The Sky Sports pundit stopped short of revealing the club in question for legal reasons but was backed in his assertion by former teammate Roy Keane on the the Stick to Football podcast.

“I think there were a few teams we played against that weren’t clean, we thought it at the time,” Neville said.

“When you look back at what came out after, in cycling and other sports. We thought at the time something [wasn’t right]. Physically, we were fit, we weren’t drinkers.

“I came off the pitch against an Italian team and thought, that’s not right. I know a couple of other lads in the mid-2000s thought the same thing.”

Roy Keane provided his own recollection, adding: “Against certain teams we’d be walking off absolutely shattered and I’d be looking at players I’d played against, a couple of Italian teams, and they looked like they’d not even played a match.”

The game widely regarded as Keane’s best for United came against Serie A side Juventus in the second leg of the 1999 semi-final in Turin, when the Red Devils came from two goals down to win 3-2.

Reflecting on the game and his role in it, Keane said: “I certainly wouldn’t agree with that [people suggesting that Roy Keane’s best game ever was against Juventus in Turin, 1999], but I think it was a brilliant team effort to come back, we had some brilliant players.

“We should have been out of it in the first game, Juventus were excellent at the time, and we scored late on to score an equaliser, the away goals come into it, and we had excellent strikers and brilliant players.”

Neville added: “You don’t go 2-0 down to that Juventus team [1999] and come back, that was what I thought at the time. We’d had a difficult start, the defence, and it was my man who scored – the ball comes right in, and he ends up putting it three yards from goal, it was weird.

“Before that, there was a deflection down that channel, off Jaap [Stam] and it went of Peters’ [Schmeichel] head and lopped into the far corner and I thought, ‘Oh my God.’

“Then, you [Roy Keane] scored the header and Becks [David Beckham] came up to me, and he was quiet on the pitch, and said, ‘F*cking come on, we’re going to do this.’ For him to say that I always remember that.”

