Manchester United legend Gary Neville has made a prediction for England’s World Cup quarter-final tie against Norway.

In the early hours of Monday morning, England beat Mexico 3-2 with ten men to advance in the World Cup, producing one of their best performances of the tournament.

Next up for the Three Lions is another difficult match in the quarter-finals, with Thomas Tuchel’s side coming up against Norway.

Like England, Norway will be full of confidence heading into this match because they are coming off an impressive 2-1 win over Brazil.

So, it is hardly surprising that Neville thinks England will have a “very tough” match against Norway, but he thinks Tuchel’s side are the “favourties” and will progress.

“It’s tough to stop Haaland,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

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“He can be anonymous in matches, he doesn’t touch it a lot, but you know that he’s explosive.

“He was devastating against Brazil, those two goals were absolutely brilliant, classic Haaland.

“The first one where he slipped in front of Gabriel with a brilliant header and the second one is just pure touch and a powerful hit that beats one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

“It’s difficult to stop him for 90 minutes or if it’s extra-time happens as well then it’s 120 minutes, but we should be favourites and I don’t think that’s us getting carried away.”

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He added: “I think we should be favourites to beat Norway but it’s going to be really tough.

“I thought Martin Odegaard played as well against Brazil.”

“I think he’s absolutely smashed through that ceiling…”

Reflecting on the Mexico match, Neville was full of praise for England superstar Jude Bellinham, who has “smashed through the ceiling” at this summer’s World Cup.

“Above and beyond that sits Jude Bellingham,” Neville went on.

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“Look, going into this tournament my personal words were that I didn’t think it was a question between Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers.

“I think Morgan Rogers is a great player but Jude Bellingham has to play.

“But I did say that the only player that we had in the team that was world-class was Harry Kane and that Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham were maybe just edging towards it.

“I think in this tournament, if I didn’t think he was world-class before, I think he’s absolutely smashed through that ceiling.

“What we saw last night was a complete performance, it was absolutely incredible. And we’ve seen that over the last few weeks, from the very first game in that tunnel when he walked out against Croatia.

“He has carried England, I have to see, in these last five matches. He’s been unbelievable along with Harry Kane, but Bellingham is another level in these five matches.

“I couldn’t speak highly enough of him in terms of his performance last night, it was perfect.”