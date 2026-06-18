Gary Neville has tipped Thomas Tuchel to make two changes to his starting XI for England’s clash with Ghana on Tuesday.

The Three Lions got off to an excellent start at the World Cup with a 4-2 win over Croatia in their opening group game thanks to a brace from Harry Kane and goals from Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford.

England were particularly good in the second half and Neville hailed Tuchel’s impact on the team during the break, and also hailed his positive substitutions when it looked as though Croatia were working their way back into the game.

“It was a very good night for Thomas Tuchel,” Neville said on Sky Sports News.

“Obviously the victory is the most important but I think it was a good night for him, particularly from half-time onwards.

“That Anthony Barry [England assistant manager] interview at half-time was very punchy and I think they obviously weren’t happy with what happened in the first half, there was maybe a little bit of lack of control, moving away from the game-plan.

“The way England played in that first 10 to 15 minutes of the second half, it was probably the best 10 to 15 minutes we’ve seen from any team in the tournament so far.

“That’s not to get carried away because I know there’s a long way to go and a game of football isn’t over 10 to 15 minutes.

“But I thought when England were 3-2 up, you don’t see many managers making those types of substitutions.

“The volume of substitutions, three of them all at once, but also putting Jude Bellingham back into central midfield alongside Elliot Anderson was a really attacking move.

“He was really brave, it was a good night for him. The team in the second half were fantastic.

“They’ve got things they need to work on from the first half. The two goals conceded will have unnerved them a little bit and I think it will make Thomas Tuchel adjust maybe for games two and three and think slightly differently about how he plays that defence and looks at protecting them.

“But it was a good night overall and Thomas Tuchel had a great game, particularly from half-time onwards.”

Asked if he expected Tuchel to make changes to his starting XI for England’s next match against Ghana on Tuesday, Neville replied: “I do expect changes.

“Ghana have got Antoine Semenyo, they’ve got Brandon Thomas-Asante, they’ve got players who can play one-vs-one, who are mobile.

“So I do think Guehi coming in makes sense, and maybe Djed Spence as well. I thought Spence was excellent when he came on against Croatia.

“I don’t think John Stones will play every single game, every three or four days.

“Stones has got very good experience and I think there will be a place for him at the tournament, and there was last night, but I do think we could see Guehi come in, being someone who can handle one-vs-one situations a little bit more and the physicality of the running of the Ghanaians.

“I think Spence is someone again who will play a big part in this tournament, whether it’s right-back or left-back, because I think he’s like a leech when he defends. He’s very aggressive in his work and he’s got a great tenacity about him.

“Spence also went forward very well when he came on and nearly scored, so I do think there will be some tweaks in the defence.

“I was debating that with Roy [Keane] and Ian [Wright] this morning, about whether there are going to be one or two changes in the defensive line, and I actually think there might be, but Roy and Ian weren’t as sure.”

READ MORE: England player ratings: Kane, Bellingham, Madueke star in wild 4-2 win over ageing Croatia

Bellingham ends the debate

There was widespread debate over which of Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers would start in the No.10 role for the opening game, and Neville was asked if the Real Madrid star has now put that conversation to bed.

He added: “Yes. He’s a superstar.

“I was watching him in the tunnel before the game and he just looked so relaxed, like he belongs, like this is something he basically does every day and very easily. It’s hard to be like that.

“I played for England for many years and there is pressure going into the first game of a tournament, particularly when the expectation is high on him.

“There’s been a lot of questions over the last 12 months about whether him and Thomas Tuchel get on, whether he’s going to be in the team.

“I thought he was excellent last night, I really did. Whether he was playing in that No.10 role, whether he was playing a little bit deeper towards the end, he was outstanding and arguably England’s best player.

“Ended the debate? I don’t want to be disrespectful because I think Morgan Rogers will play a big part in this tournament and I think he’s fantastic, but he’s slightly different to Bellingham.

“But there’s no doubt Bellingham has to start. I said before the tournament that he’s not a substitute, him, he’s someone who basically has to be in that first XI.”