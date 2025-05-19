Manchester United icon Gary Neville has revealed his final Premier League top-five prediction, backing one Big Six club to miss out on the Champions League.

With the Premier League title and relegation picture settled with games to spare, all eyes are on the race for Champions League qualification heading into the final day of the 2024/25 campaign.

Arsenal sealed a spot in the Champions League on Sunday with their 1-0 victory against Newcastle United. This result leaves Eddie Howe’s side, Chelsea, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest battling it out for the remaining three places.

There is only one point separating the five teams, but Man City will jump from sixth to third and have one foot in the Champions League if they beat AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side then face Fulham on the final day, while Aston Villa travel to face Man Utd and Newcastle United host Everton. The biggest game of the lot sees Nottm Forest host Chelsea, with the winner having a great chance of sealing a top-five spot.

Neville has broken down the Champions League race and named which teams he expects to qualify for next season’s competition.

“That was a really important win for Nottingham Forest,” Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast.

“They’re still up against it a little bit and they’ve got a big game coming up next weekend. Obviously Man City still have two games but they’re two difficult games actually.

“Bournemouth are a tasty opposition and then they’ve got Fulham on the final day. City will be flat after losing the cup final. They need to get themselves back up for those games and finish the job off.

“There’s a lot to play for in the next week and a lot of money at stake.”

He continued: “At the moment I think Man City will just get in there, I think Newcastle will get in there and I think Aston Villa might just sneak in.

“I think Forest might just hamper Chelsea next weekend and Aston Villa should win at Old Trafford, everyone is beating Man United at the minute.”

Paul Merson also revealed his thoughts and explained why Man City are his “worry”.

“Chelsea are fourth, if they get beat they could end up seventh,” Merson said. “I’d have to go with Newcastle safe because Everton haven’t got a lot to play for.

“My worry is Man City. They’ve failed to score in their last two games, they’ve got Bournemouth coming up and that’s a dangerous game.

“If they don’t get anything out of it, it’s out of their hands. All you can ask for is it to be in your hands – and right now, it’s only in Newcastle, Chelsea and Man City’s hands as we talk.”